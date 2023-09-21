Camp Buzz: Savoie week to week for Sabres

Welcome to the 2023-24 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Buffalo Sabres

Matt Savoie is week to week with an upper-body injury.

The No. 9 pick by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft was injured Monday on the first shift of the final game of the Prospects Challenge against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“He’ll be out a little bit,” general manager Kevyn Adams said. “It’s honestly best-case scenario after the imaging and everything, but he will miss some time. I put him more in the week-to-week type of range than day to day, but we’re also going to be really patient and make sure that he’s full go before we let him out there. But good news overall.”

The 19-year-old forward was expected to be among several rookies competing to make the roster out of training camp. Adams said “there’s a chance” he returns before the end of camp.

“I don’t think this week is likely and then we’ll kind of reevaluate,” he said. “I know he’s begging, but we’ll have to kind of take it week by week here.” -- Heather Engel

Vancouver Canucks

Ilya Mikheyev has left camp for personal reasons.

General manager Patrik Allvin made the announcement on Thursday, one day after the team said the forward would wear a non-contact jersey on the first day of camp.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played since Jan. 27, when the Canucks announced he would have surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Mikheyev, who had 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 46 games, had partially torn his ACL during a preseason game Sept. 25, 2022, but decided to play through the injury before being shut down.

Allvin said Wednesday that Tucker Poolman won’t play at all this season.

The 30-year-old defenseman only played three games last season because of his ongoing struggles with migraines that caused him to miss 42 games during the 2021-22 season.

“Tucker is not going to play,” Allvin said. “We're supporting him and helping him in any way to get his life back and feel good about himself. Obviously, when you're coming into a situation like this, over the last couple of years haven't played much, hockey becomes secondary.” -- Kevin Woodley

Montreal Canadiens

Paul Byron retired from the NHL after 12 seasons.

The 34-year-old forward last played April 19, 2022. He missed last season and the first half of 2021-22 after having left hip surgery.

"After many months of processing what is best for my health and the future of my family, I have decided to retire as a professional hockey player," Byron wrote on the Canadiens website. "Through many extended attempts of rehabilitation, therapy, visiting and speaking to different doctors, and trying everything to make it back to the game I love, the decision had become clear."

Byron had 208 points (98 goals, 110 assists) in 521 regular-season games for the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames and Canadiens. He had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 38 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"For my whole life I was able to overcome odds and prove people wrong," Byron wrote. "For a long time, I held up hope that I could do it one more time, which in turn has made this decision so difficult, but the reality is, I can no longer train, skate, or push myself to the level required to be a professional hockey player due to injuries suffered during my last game and seasons prior."

Colorado Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog is progressing from a cartilage transplant in his right knee but will likely still be out the entirety of the season.

"First and foremost, I feel really good. I think we're about four-and-a-half months into this, and it's been a really good process so far," Landeskog said Wednesday. "I'm not skating yet, but I think it's in the somewhat near future. I haven't seen my surgeon yet. Six-month checkup is coming up, starting in November. So at that point, we'll see what the surgeon has to say and we'll reassess at that point."

Landeskog, a forward, missed last season following knee surgery in October 2022 and underwent transplant surgery May 10.

"I'm excited about where I'm at," he said.

Defenseman Cale Makar won't be on the ice for the start of training camp Thursday due to a lingering lower-body injury. He is day to day.

"The summer was obviously key in terms of getting back to normal and things have lingered quite a bit longer than I'd liked them to have," Makar said. "I'll probably miss the first few days of camp on the ice here and then should be ready to go. I'll hopefully start skating by the weekend."

Makar was out the final six games of the regular season with a lower-body injury before returning for the playoffs. -- Ryan Boulding

Boston Bruins

Jake DeBrusk wants to remain with the only NHL team he's played for, and the Bruins are hoping to make that happen, according to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

"We're going to have communication with Jake and his representation, and we'd like to know if Jake indeed does want to be here and hopefully we can find common ground," Sweeney said. "We'd like to see Jake remain with the Bruins."

The 26-year-old forward is entering the final season of a two-year contract ($4 million average annual value) he signed with the Bruins on March 21, 2022. He can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Prior to signing that contract, DeBrusk had requested a trade from Boston.

"Jake deserves a lot of credit," Sweeney said. "He just went out and performed and was on pace for a really good year and had a really good year. Even more, he battled through a couple of different injuries and came back and played well again."