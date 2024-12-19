NHL Network announces WJC, Winter Classic plans

NHL-Network_logo
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NHL Network™ today announced it will provide extensive coverage of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship and the Discover NHL Winter Classic®. Serving as the exclusive U.S. TV home for the 17th consecutive year, NHL Network will air live game telecasts of the World Junior Championship plus analysis, highlights, interviews and previews of the tournament from Ottawa, Canada. This coverage will air within the NHL Network flagship studio show NHL Tonight® and via @NHLNetwork on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

NHL Network’s World Junior Championship coverage begins Thursday, December 26 with four live telecasts between Sweden vs. Slovakia at 12:00 p.m. ET, followed by Germany vs. USA at 2:30 p.m. ET, Switzerland vs. Czechia at 5 p.m. ET, and Canada vs. Finland at 7:30 p.m. ET. NHL Network will preview the 2025 tournament matchups and players to watch on NHL Tonight: 2025 World Junior Championship Preview on Wednesday, December 25 at 6 p.m. ET. Additional Team USA games include against Latvia on Saturday, December 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET, vs. Finland on Sunday, December 29 at 2:30 p.m. ET, and against Canada on Tuesday, December 31 at 8p.m. ET.

For the fifth straight year, NHL Network’s E.J. Hradek will continue to provide play-by-play for each Team USA game along with former NHL winger and former head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team Tony Granato with Mike Kelly serving as reporter for three of the Group A games. NHL Network reporter Jon Morosi will also contribute as a reporter during the USA vs Canada game on New Year’s Eve and with the following features on Team USA throughout the network’s studio content on the tournament:

  • A sit-down with University of Denver defenseman and Minnesota Wild prospect Zeev Buium, which includes Wild defenseman Brock Faber on video. Buium shares his shock and amazement in hearing from Faber and talks about trying to become back-to-back champions;
  • A video recorded by 18-year NHL goaltender Ryan Miller is shown to Michigan State goalie and Detroit Red Wings prospect Trey Augustine provides his reaction;
  • Boston College center and 2025 NHL Draft prospect James Hagens discusses the honor to play for Team USA, handling the attention surrounding being a potential first overall pick, and his offseason work on fishing charter boats;
  • Fellow Boston College center and Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Leonard watches back a video of him talking to the Capitals before the draft before talking about his confidence with meeting teams, his decision to go back to college and last year’s World Junior Championship;
  • And a final Boston College winger and New York Rangers prospect Gabe Perreault talks about his father, what he learned from him, how his father still uses wood sticks, and helps him get better at faceoffs.

NHL Network flagship studio show NHL Tonight® and its social platforms will cover the World Junior Championship tournament, plus the complete on-air schedule for the is available here and below:

NHL Network’s 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship Live Game Schedule:

Thursday, December 26

Sweden vs. Slovakia

12 p.m. ET

Germany vs. USA

2:30 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Czechia

5 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Finland

7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 27

Slovakia vs. Switzerland

1 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Germany

3:30 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Latvia

7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28

Czechia vs. Kazakhstan

1 p.m. ET

USA vs. Latvia

3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29

Sweden vs. Switzerland

12 p.m. ET

Finland vs. USA

2:30 p.m. ET

Slovakia vs. Czechia

5 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Canada

7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30

Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia

1 p.m. ET

Latvia vs. Germany

3:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan

12 p.m. ET

Czechia vs. Sweden

5 p.m. ET

USA vs. Canada

8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2

Quarterfinal #1: TBD vs. TBD

12 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal #2: TBD vs. TBD

2:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal #3: TBD vs. TBD

5 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal #4: TBD vs. TBD

7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4

Semifinal #1: TBD vs. TBD

3:30 p.m. ET

Semifinal #2: TBD vs. TBD

7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5

Bronze Medal Game: TBD vs. TBD

3:30 p.m. ET

Gold Medal Game: TBD vs. TBD

7:30 p.m. ET

** All times subject to change

With the New Year, one of the most anticipated events of the NHL season also approaches, and NHL Network will provide live coverage of the Discover NHL Winter Classic with segments from Chicago, Illinois’ Wrigley Field on Monday, December 30 during the 6 p.m. ET edition of NHL Tonight. NHL Network’s Mike Rupp – who played in the 2012 NHL Winter Classic, scoring two goals in the outdoor game – will be joined by Kathryn Tappen during the reports from “the Friendly Confines.” Rupp and Tappen will be joined by Jason Demers and Tony Luftman on Tuesday, December 31 during pre-game coverage for the Discover NHL Winter Classic beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

2025_WJC_begins_12-26-2024

