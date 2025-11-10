NHL nationally televised games for week of Nov. 10

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NESN, NHLN)

The Bruins (10-7-0) are sizzling right now, having won six straight. David Pastrnak leads them with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists), but Morgan Geekie has 11 goals and is on pace to top his NHL career high of 33 last season. If the goalies can step up a little (each has a sub-.900 save percentage and an above-3.00 goals-against average), the Bruins could remain in the playoff mix throughout the season. On the other hand, the Canadiens (10-3-2) have gotten great contributions from Jakub Dobes (6-0-1, .920 save percentage, .225 GAA) and enter the week on a six-game point streak (4-0-2).

Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP, SNO, CBC)

This should be a good one with Auston Matthews and Connor Bedard facing off. Bedard enters the week among the scoring leaders in the NHL, which includes an eight-game point streak entering Monday. You have to like what you've seen from Chicago (8-5-3) this season, especially since it hadn't been competitive for the past five seasons or so. The Maple Leafs (8-7-1), meanwhile, will play just their fifth road game this season.