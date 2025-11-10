NHL nationally televised games for week of Nov. 10

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the sixth week of the regular season.
Highlights include the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Edmonton Oilers on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," No. 1 draft picks Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks facing off against each other, and the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators playing the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal in Stockholm.