NHL nationally televised games for week of Nov. 10

By Kevin Weekes
@kevinweekes Special to NHL.com

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the sixth week of the regular season.

Highlights include the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Edmonton Oilers on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," No. 1 draft picks Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks facing off against each other, and the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators playing the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal in Stockholm.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Columbus Blue Jackets at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNOH)

The Blue Jackets (7-7-0), who have lost three in a row, continue their five-game road trip at the Oilers on Monday. Kirill Marchenko has eight goals this season, including three in the past two games, and will try and help Columbus end its slide. The Oilers (6-6-4) have also lost three in a row, including a 9-1 home loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. After the loss, coach Kris Knoblauch said, "I hope this wakes up a lot of guys," so I would think they'll come out better in this one.

CBJ@CGY: Marchenko puts the Blue Jackets on the board with SHG

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360)

The Avalanche (10-1-5) entered the week with points in 15 of their 16 games this season. What’s most impressive is it hasn't only been the stars that have contributed. The Avalanche have gotten points from the middle six forwards and rank toward the top of the League in goals per game and goals against per game. The Ducks (11-3-1) have won seven games in a row and have proven in the early going that they will be competitive this season under coach Joel Quenneville. Chris Kreider, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the New York Rangers, has been a scoring machine and has helped Anaheim climb to the top of the Pacific Division.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS)

The Rangers will be glad to get on the road, where they have played much better than at home this season. New York (7-7-2) is 7-1-1 away from home, and winless at Madison Square Garden (0-6-1), including being shut out five times. The fact that defenseman Adam Fox leads the Rangers with 11 points tells you that the forwards have been underproducing. But they could have forward Vincent Trocheck back from injury, which would help offensively, defensively and on special teams. The Lightning (8-5-2) have turned things around since a 1-4-2 start with seven wins in their past eight games. Offensively, they have four players with at least six goals, but what's been impressive to me is who they've defeated during their run -- the Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights twice, Dallas Stars, Utah Mammoth and Washington Capitals. Those are all teams that could make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (2 p.m. ET; FDSNO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN)

The NHL heads back to Europe for the first of a two-game Global Series. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins (9-4-3) will look to keep their hot start going against Filip Forsberg and the Predators (5-8-4), who enter the week having lost four in a row (0-2-2). The second game of the Global Series will be played Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN).

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NESN, NHLN)

The Bruins (10-7-0) are sizzling right now, having won six straight. David Pastrnak leads them with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists), but Morgan Geekie has 11 goals and is on pace to top his NHL career high of 33 last season. If the goalies can step up a little (each has a sub-.900 save percentage and an above-3.00 goals-against average), the Bruins could remain in the playoff mix throughout the season. On the other hand, the Canadiens (10-3-2) have gotten great contributions from Jakub Dobes (6-0-1, .920 save percentage, .225 GAA) and enter the week on a six-game point streak (4-0-2).

Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP, SNO, CBC)

This should be a good one with Auston Matthews and Connor Bedard facing off. Bedard enters the week among the scoring leaders in the NHL, which includes an eight-game point streak entering Monday. You have to like what you've seen from Chicago (8-5-3) this season, especially since it hadn't been competitive for the past five seasons or so. The Maple Leafs (8-7-1), meanwhile, will play just their fifth road game this season.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

TUESDAY

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4)

San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

WEDNESDAY

Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TVAS2, SN)

New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS2, SN360)

THURSDAY

Edmonton Oilers at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNE)

FRIDAY

Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN)

SATURDAY

Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY)

SUNDAY

Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN)

Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNET, NHLN, MSG)

New York Islanders at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT, SN, TVAS)

