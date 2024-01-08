19 games to be nationally televised this week

MONDAY, JAN. 8

Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG, SN): Two of the best teams in the NHL face off, with the Canucks trying to avenge a 4-3 overtime loss in Vancouver on Oct. 28. The Rangers (26-10-2) are in a three-way tie (54 points) with the Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins in the race for the Presidents' Trophy, awarded to the team with the most points during the regular season. The Canucks (25-11-3) are fourth (53 points), putting them in a good position to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time since 2014-15 and finish atop the NHL for the first time since 2010-11 and 2011-12.

TUESDAY, JAN. 9

Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1): Connor McDavid's two assists helped the Oilers overcome Connor Bedard's goal 3:21 into the first period and defeat the Blackhawks 4-1 at Rogers Place on Dec. 12, the first matchup between the No. 1 pick in the 2015 and 2023 NHL Draft, respectively. The victory was Edmonton's eighth in a row and the Oilers are 17-6-0 since Kris Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft as coach Nov. 12.

McDavid looks to extend his point streak to eight games (three goals, 10 assists) and help the Oilers match their season high of eight consecutive wins from Nov. 24 to Dec. 12, 2023. The 2022-23 Boston Bruins were the last team with multiple eight-game runs in one season in route to setting single-season NHL records for victories (65) and points (135).

Bedard was placed on injured reserve by the Blackhawks on Saturday with a fractured jaw and there is no timeline for the rookie center's return. The injury came one day after Bedard was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto on Feb. 3. He could still become the third 18-year-old in NHL history to lead his team in scoring at the end of the season (Sidney Crosby, 102 points for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005-06, Steve Yzerman 87 points for the Detroit Red Wings in 1983-84).

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 10

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT): Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is one win from passing Patrick Roy (551) for sole possession of second place in NHL history behind Martin Brodeur (691). Stars forward Joe Pavelski (1,288) is two games from overtaking Mathieu Schneider (1,289) for eighth among United States-born players. His teammate, former Minnesota defenseman Ryan Suter, has played 1,400 games in the NHL, six from passing Phil Housley (1,495 GP) for fourth.

Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS): The past two Stanley Cup champions meet at Ball Arena in Denver, a rematch of the Golden Knights' 7-0 win in Las Vegas on Nov. 4, when captain Mark Stone became the first player in team history to score two short-handed goals in one game.

Nathan MacKinnon, selected to represent the Avalanche at the All-Star Game, begins the week with points in 21 consecutive home games (16 goals, 28 assists), putting him in position to tie Joe Sakic's Colorado/Quebec Nordiques record of 23, set from Dec. 21, 2000, to April 4, 2001, against the Boston Bruins on Monday (9 p.m. ET; NESN, ALT, SN [JIP], TVAS). He could also tie Wayne Gretzky (23 for the Oilers in 1983-84) and Phil Esposito (23 for the Bruins in 1973-74) for third-most in NHL history from the start of a season.

Center Jack Eichel, another All-Star, leads the Golden Knights in goals (18), points (42) and game-winning goals (four), and his 24 assists are second to Stone's 27. He set a Vegas record with a 12-game point streak (seven goals, 12 assists) from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21. Eichel (488 points) and Colorado forward Mikko Rantanen (563) are fifth and third in points, respectively, from the 2015 NHL Draft class, with Eichel two goals from joining Rantanen as the fifth member of the group with 200.

SATURDAY, JAN. 13

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN): The Rangers and Capitals complete their season series with a weekend back-to-back set that concludes at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG, SN). New York won 5-1 at the Garden on Dec. 27 to avenge a 4-0 loss at Capital One Arena on Dec. 9, and became the first team to reach 50 points this season with a 5-1 victory at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 30. The last time the Rangers did that was 1993-94, when they won the Stanley Cup.

Rangers forward Artemi Panarin begins the week on a seven-game point streak (eight goals, four assists). He scored his 25th goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday for his seventh NHL season with at least 25, and the fastest he's reached the mark (38 games).

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has two goals and four assists during a five-game point streak. His 830 goals are second to Wayne Gretzky (894) for most in NHL history, and he's tied with The Great One with 56 empty-net goals. His 42 goals against the Rangers are third since the NHL expansion era (1967-68), behind Mario Lemieux (61) and Mike Bossy (43).

Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SN, ALT, NHLN): MacKinnon (65 points; 22 goals, 43 assists in 40 games) might be in position to become the fastest player in Avalanche history, since they relocated to Denver for the 1995-96 season, to reach 70 points in one season, breaking his own record of 46 games from 2022-23. He has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 12 games head-to-head with Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (16 points; 10 goals, six assists). Colorado is 7-5-0 in those games, while Toronto is 5-4-3.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY, JAN. 8

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS)

TUESDAY, JAN. 9

Los Angeles Kings at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSW, TVAS)

Boston Bruins at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 10

Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SN, RDS)

THURSDAY, JAN. 11

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4)

Boston Bruins at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS)

FRIDAY, JAN. 12

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW, NHLN, TVAS)

SATURDAY, JAN. 13

Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN1)

Philadelphia Flyers at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; CITY, NBCSP)

Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TVAS2, CITY, SN, CBC)

SUNDAY, JAN. 14

Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNO, BSDET)