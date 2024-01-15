20 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a list of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at the games for the 15th week of the season.

In total, 20 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, Sportsnet and/or TVA Sports. Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada will take place on Saturday, when all seven Canadian teams will be in action, led by an Original Six rivalry game between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins, which will be aired on NHL Network in the United States, and CBC and CITY in Canada with the French broadcast on TVAS. CBC, SN, CITY will also carry the latest version of the "Battle of Alberta" between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames later that night.

TUESDAY

Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+): A matchup of two of the best teams in the Western Conference will take place when the Kings visit the Stars. It’s the first meeting between the two teams since Jan. 19, 2023, when Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves in a 4-0 win for Dallas.

The game will be the end of a season-long six-game road trip for the Kings, who also play at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Los Angeles is 0-2-2 through the first four games of trip, and 0-4-4 in its past eight games overall.

For the Stars, Joe Pavelski has Pat LaFontaine within reach. The 39-year-old forward enters the week with 466 career goals, two shy of tying LaFontaine for fifth among U.S.-born players in NHL history.

THURSDAY

Minnesota Wild at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+): Wild forward Pat Maroon will return to Tampa Bay for the first time since he was traded to Minnesota on July 2, 2023. The 35-year-old spent the previous four seasons with the Lightning, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

The Lightning are surging, having won four of their past five games, including a 4-1 victory at Minnesota on Jan. 4. The Wild, meanwhile, enter the week having lost four in a row (0-3-1) and eight of nine (1-7-1), with the lone win in that span coming in overtime against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 6.

SATURDAY

Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, CITY, TVAS, CBC): The Bruins have a 12-game point streak (11-0-1) against the Canadiens dating to Nov. 26, 2019. The run is tied for the longest in the history of the Original Six rivalry. The Bruins also had a 12-game point streak from Jan. 11, 1941, to Feb. 10, 1942 (11-0 with one tie).

Bruins forward David Pastrnak, who has been named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, has a five-game point streak against the Canadiens (three goals, nine assists).

Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has scored the second-most goals among active players in games played on Hockey Day in Canada. He has five goals, in addition to two assists, in nine games. Only Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers has scored more (six goals in seven games).

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY): This will mark the seventh time that the “Battle of Alberta” has been contested during Hockey Day in Canada. Calgary went 5-1-0 in the first six games. Edmonton was 1-3-2.

Oilers forward Zach Hyman has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in seven games on Hockey Day in Canada. The only players in NHL history with more on the day are Daniel Sedin (18 points in 17 games), Jarome Iginla (15 in 13 games), Jason Spezza (15 in 11 games), Daniel Alfredsson (14 in 10 games), Erik Karlsson (14 in nine games), Henrik Sedin (13 in 17 games) and Mark Stone (13 in six games).

As previously mentioned, Draisaitl has scored six goals on Hockey Day in Canada, two behind Iginla (eight goals in 13 games) for the most all-time.

The Oilers enter the week on a 10-game winning streak, the longest in their history. Calgary has won three in a row and is 5-2-0 in January.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY

Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, ALT)

TUESDAY

Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG, TVAS)

Colorado Avalanche at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, ALT)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN4)

WEDNESDAY

Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B)

THURSDAY

Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN4)

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

FRIDAY

Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET, SN, TVAS)

New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET: MSGSN, NBCSCH, TVAS)

SATURDAY

Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, ALT)

Winnipeg Jets at Ottawa Senators (3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m. ET; SN)

SUNDAY

Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, TSN5, RDS2)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings (5 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSDET, SN1, TVAS)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken (9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNO, TVAS)