NHL Morning Skate for November 27

* Connor McDavid (1-4—5) set a new benchmark among active players with his ninth career five-point game as the Oilers scored six goals through two periods and finished with eight in total. Edmonton was the sixth team in three days to score at least seven goals in a game.

* The Hurricanes overcame a two-goal deficit within the final 10 minutes of regulation and became the third team to register multiple multi-goal, third-period comeback wins this season.

* Captain Roman Josi factored on every goal in a Predators game (min. 3) for the eighth time in his career and joined rare company in NHL history in the process.

* A 53-game week begins with a national broadcast on Sportsnet and TVA Sports when Matthew and Brady Tkachuk face off as the Panthers visit the Senators in an Atlantic Division showdown.

McDAVID RACKS UP ANOTHER POTENT PERFORMANCE WITH FIVE-POINT NIGHT

Connor McDavid (1-4—5), fresh off a four-assist night Friday, once again delivered offensively by factoring on five of eight Edmonton goals Sunday for his ninth career five-point game and surpassing Evgeni Malkin (8x) for the most by an active player.

* McDavid recorded four-plus points in consecutive games for the second time in his career, following a two-game stretch in 2022-23 (2 GP from Feb. 23-25) and joined Wayne Gretzky (28x), Jari Kurri (4x) and Paul Coffey (3x) as the fourth player in Oilers history to achieve the feat multiple times. In fact, Nikita Kucherov (4x) is the only other active player to do so more than once.

* The Oilers captain, who also became the third different player in franchise history with consecutive four-assist games, joined Nicklas Backstrom (12x), Leon Draisaitl (9x), Sidney Crosby (8x) and Blake Wheeler (6x) as the fifth active player with at least six career contests with four-plus assists.

* The Oilers wrapped up a high-scoring weekend around the NHL by joining the Predators (8 on Nov. 24), Lightning (8 on Nov. 24), Rangers (7 on Nov. 25), Devils (7 on Nov. 25) and Flames (7 on Nov. 24) as the sixth team with seven or more goals in a game since Friday. Additionally, Edmonton joined Nashville as the second team in that span to score six through the first 30 minutes of the contest.

HURRICANES COMPLETE MULTI-GOAL, THIRD-PERIOD COMEBACK LATE IN REGULATION

In a scoreless game through 40 minutes, the Hurricanes allowed two goals in the first 6:41 of the third period but flipped the switch on the Blue Jackets in the final 9:59 as Jesperi Kotkaniemi (1-0—1), Brady Skjei (1-0—1) and Andrei Svechnikov (1-1—2) each scored to complete Carolina's second multi-goal, third-period comeback win of the season (also Nov. 4).

* Svechnikov netted the go-ahead goal with 1:55 remaining in regulation and tied Ron Francis (19x) for the third-most game-winning goals by a Hurricanes/Whalers player before age 24, behind only Sebastian Aho (27x) and Jeff Skinner (22x).

* Sunday marked the sixth time in franchise history, and first since Jan. 27, 2014 (3-2 W vs. CBJ), the Hurricanes overcame a multi-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes and won in regulation. Overall, Carolina joined Toronto (3x) and Anaheim (2x) as the third team with multiple multi-goal, third-period comeback wins this season.

DEFENSEMEN FACTOR ON EVERY GOAL FOR THEIR TEAM IN WINS

The latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates watched Roman Josi (1-2—3) and Shayne Gostisbehere (1-3—4) play pivotal roles for the Predators (10-10-0, 20 points) and Red Wings (11-6-3, 25 points), respectively, as they found their names all over the score sheet in their team's wins.

* Multiple defensemen factored on all their team's goals (min. 3) on the same day for the fifth time in five years, with Josi (0-3—3 w/ NSH) achieving the feat alongside Evan Bouchard (1-2—3 w/ EDM) on April 7, 2022 in the most recent instance.

* Josi, who combined with Filip Forsberg on the eventual game-winning goal, helped the Predators capture their fifth straight win – following five victories through their first 15 games of 2023-24 – to tie the Kings for the longest active streak. With two points in the second period, the Predators captain registered his 60th career multi-point period and joined Erik Karlsson (82), Brent Burns (70) and Victor Hedman (61) as the only active defensemen with as many.

* Gostisbehere, with the sixth four-point game by a defenseman this season, became the fifth different blueliner in Red Wings history to factor on all of his team's goals (min. 4). He joined Reed Larson (3x; last: Jan. 9, 1983), Lee Norwood (Feb. 27, 1988), Nicklas Lidstrom (Dec. 27, 2010) and Mike Green (Oct. 5, 2017). Detroit, with three straight wins since returning from the NHL Global Series, is one of six teams in the Atlantic Division separated by five points.

QUICK CLICKS

* James Hamblin dedicates first NHL goal with Oilers to mom, who died from cancer

* Sounders goalie Stefan Frei rocks Kraken Winter Classic jersey ahead of playoff game

* Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

* Tkachuk brothers set for ‘healthy competition' when Senators host Panthers

* Ryan Hartman to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Wild game

TKACHUKS READY FOR HEAD-TO-HEAD MEETING TO START THE WEEK

A 53-game week in the NHL, including 22 nationally broadcast contests, begins with a six-game Monday featuring the 19th all-time head-to-head meeting between brothers Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk on Sportsnet. Matthew holds the statistical advantage after posting 6-14—20 in comparison to the Senators captain (6-5—11), but the clubs hold nearly identical records (FLA: 9-8-1; OTT: 9-9-0).

Tuesday, Nov. 28: Hurricanes vs. Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET on HULU, ESPN+)

* The Metropolitan Division, highlighted with a matchup between the Hurricanes and Flyers, is one of two in the Eastern Conference where seed Nos. 2-7 are separated by only five points. Travis Konecny (No. 24) and Sebastian Aho (No. 35) were selected 11 picks apart in the 2015 NHL Draft and both rank among the top 10 scorers from their draft class (Aho: 4th; Konecny: 8th). Carolina enters the contest with five straight road wins in Philadelphia, their second-longest active streak against one opponent behind a six-game run as visitors against the Islanders.

Wednesday, Nov. 29: Red Wings vs. Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET on Max, TNT)

* A pair of Original Six rivals will meet for the second time this season and month (also Nov. 7) when the Red Wings (11-6-3, 25 points) travel to Madison Square Garden to clash with the Rangers (15-3-1, 31 points). New York has five consecutive home wins entering Monday but Lucas Raymond (48-70—118 in 176 GP) and an active six-game point streak (4-2—6 in 6 GP) look to guide Detroit to its 100th regular-season road win against the Rangers.

Wednesday, Nov. 29: Capitals vs. Kings (10:30 p.m. ET on SN)

* The Kings (13-3-3, 29 points) will put their five-game win streak on the line when Alex Ovechkin (827-670—1,497 in 1,364 GP) comes to town in search of his 1,500th career point. Los Angeles, led in goals by Thousand Oaks, Calif. native Trevor Moore (11-8—19 in 19 GP), can match the best 20-game start to a season in franchise history following 31 points through the first 20 contests of 1990-91 (15-4-1, 31 points).

* Despite all the Kings' success on the road to start the season, the club has also managed to stifle the opposition at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles can allow one goal or fewer in four consecutive home games for the seventh time in franchise history following 2014-15 (5 GP), 2010-11 (5 GP), 2011-12 (4 GP), 2000-01 (4 GP), 1975-76 (4 GP) and 1974-75 (4 GP).

Thursday, Nov. 30: Islanders vs. Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET on HULU, ESPN+)

* The Islanders and Hurricanes will meet for the second time this season and month (also Nov. 4) after Sebastian Aho scored the last of four unanswered goals as Carolina erased a three-goal deficit en route to victory. The Hurricanes/Whalers franchise has 82 all-time regular-season wins against the Islanders – tied with the Bruins for their second most against one opponent and trailing only the Sabres (90).

Saturday, Dec. 2: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET on SN, NHLN)

* David Pastrnak and Auston Matthews are set to go head-to-head in the regular season for the 17th time, with each producing notable performances through the first 16 meetings (Pastrnak: 11-6—17 in 16 GP & Matthews: 10-9—19 in 16 GP) and Boston (8-7-1) and Toronto (8-6-2) each winning half of those contests.

* At least one of either Pastrnak or Matthews, who rank first and third in goals among all players through the past five seasons, has scored a goal in 15 of their regular-season meetings to date – the lone exception being March 20, 2017. They have both scored a goal in three of those contests (Jan. 14, 2023; March 29, 2022; and Nov. 6, 2021).