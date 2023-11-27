Sounders goalie Frei rocks Kraken Winter Classic jersey ahead of playoff game

It’s fair to say the Seattle Sounders love the new Seattle Kraken Winter Classic jerseys.
Ahead of the Sounders' Major League Soccer playoff game on Sunday, goalie Stefan Frei rocked the stylish sweaters to show his support for the Kraken.
MLS team supports Seattle as postseason rolls on
The Sounders are hosting the Los Angeles Football Club in the conference semifinals, with a spot in the conference final on the line.
The Winter Classic jerseys were released on Wednesday, and the game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1.