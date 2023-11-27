Sounders goalie Frei rocks Kraken Winter Classic jersey ahead of playoff game

Short Shifts

William Nylander Alex Nylander playful before matchup

Nylander brothers get playful before matchup against each other 
New York Islanders celebrate Cal Clutterbuck 1000 NHL game

Islanders celebrate Clutterbuck’s 1,000th NHL game with ceremony
Henrik Lundqvist ceremonial puck drop

Lundqvist leads ceremonial puck drop in return to New York
Sharks mascot rock paper scissors canadiens goalie sam Montembeault

Sharks mascot falls to Canadiens goalie Montembeault in Rock, Paper, Scissors
St. Louis gives Ryan O'Reilly painting for 1000th game

Blues present O'Reilly with custom painting for 1,000th NHL game
Nashville Predators honor former GM David Poile

Predators honor former GM Poile with special pregame ceremony
Cal Clutterbuck kids make sign for 1000 NHL games

Clutterbuck’s kids make homemade sign to celebrate 1,000th NHL game 
Frances Tiafoe visits Capitals at practice

Pro tennis player Tiafoe puts Capitals to the test at practice
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Prince Harry drops puck for Canucks Sharks game

Prince Harry performs ceremonial puck drop before Canucks game
Dallas Stars to honor Mike Modano with statue

Modano to have statue unveiled by Stars on March 16
Matt Grzelcyk father steals show during Bruins dads trip

Grzelcyk’s father steals show during Bruins dads trip
Ducks host fan Patrick ODonnell on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Ducks host young fan for morning skate, game, on Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Evgeni Malkin soccer skills Penguins

Malkin goes full soccer player after losing stick
Global Series Mats Sundin Auston Matthews shirts

Fans wearing Matthews shirts at Global Series rearrange for Maple Leafs legend Sundin
Hamblin first NHL goal tribute late mother

Oilers' Hamblin honors late mother after 1st NHL goal
Dallas Stars host Finnish teen losing eyesight

Stars host teen hockey player from Finland who is losing eyesight
Alex Nedeljkovic scores 2nd career AHL goalie goal

Penguins goalie Nedeljkovic scores goal in AHL again

Sounders goalie Frei rocks Kraken Winter Classic jersey ahead of playoff game

MLS team supports Seattle as postseason rolls on

Frei Kraken jersey split

© Seattle Sounders

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It’s fair to say the Seattle Sounders love the new Seattle Kraken Winter Classic jerseys.

Ahead of the Sounders' Major League Soccer playoff game on Sunday, goalie Stefan Frei rocked the stylish sweaters to show his support for the Kraken.

The Sounders are hosting the Los Angeles Football Club in the conference semifinals, with a spot in the conference final on the line.

The Winter Classic jerseys were released on Wednesday, and the game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1.

Related Content

Winter Classic jerseys for Seattle and Vegas unveiled

Winter Classic jerseys for Kraken, Golden Knights unveiled