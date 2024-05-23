NHL Morning Skate for May 23

Matthew Tkachuk and Sergei Bobrovsky helped the Panthers post a Game 1 victory in the Eastern Conference Final against the Rangers, who face a series deficit for the first time in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

* The Western Conference Final will begin tonight on TNT, truTV, Max, Sportsnet, TVA Sports and CBC when the Stars host the Oilers at American Airlines Center in a battle between two of the League’s top four offensive teams from the regular season. Click here to read today’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.

* The latest edition of the *2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Information Guide* – featuring updated statistics through the Second Round as well as insights into both Conference Finals matchups – is now available on the League’s Media site.

TKACHUK TALLIES, BOBROVSKY BLANKS RANGERS AS PANTHERS PICK UP Game 1 Win

Matthew Tkachuk (1-1—2) opened the scoring and Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside all 23 shots he faced as Florida blanked New York to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final.

* Tkachuk (5-2—7 in 5 GP) has tallied five goals through his first five career contests in the Conference Finals, including four game winners. He became the first player in NHL history with four game-winning goals through his first five career contests during the round before the Stanley Cup Final, besting Rick Middleton, Gordie Drillon and Billy Boucher (all w/ 3 through 5 GP).

* Bobrovsky improved to 8-1 in 10 career playoff appearances against the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winner with a 2.69 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. He went 4-0 in four games played versus the Lightning during the 2019 First Round (w/ CBJ) and 3-1 in five appearances against the Bruins during the 2023 First Round.

* Florida is 7-0 in its last seven contests during the round before the Stanley Cup Final dating to Game 6 of the 1996 Conference Finals. The Panthers can become the 10th team in NHL history with a run of at least eight contests when they play Game 2 on Friday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

CANUCKS’ RICK TOCCHET WINS 2023-24 JACK ADAMS AWARD

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet is the 2023-24 recipient of the Jack Adams Award as “the NHL coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success,” as selected by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association. Tocchet, a first-time Jack Adams finalist, appeared as a top-three pick on 109 of 114 ballots and received 82 first-place votes after helping the Canucks improve from 22nd in the overall League standings in 2022-23 to sixth in 2023-24. Click here for more.

NHL TO HOST FIRST-EVER ‘STANLEY PUP’ RESCUE DOG COMPETITION

The NHL and nonprofit organization Petco Love have announced ‘Stanley Pup,’ a friendly competition featuring adoptable rescue dogs. All 32 NHL teams will be represented by a four-legged friend, many of which will be available for adoption from a shelter or rescue group in their respective city. During the hour-long special set to air on NHL Network, ESPN+ and Sportsnet, 16 pups representing the teams that qualified for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will face off in a friendly competition showcasing their adorable canine skills. Click here for more information.

OFFENSE TAKES CENTER STAGE IN GAME 1 OF WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL THURSDAY

The Western Conference Final begins tonight when the Stars and Oilers – both looking for their first Stanley Cup in over 25 years – clash at American Airlines Center. The series pits Edmonton’s veteran stars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid against Dallas’ rising stars in Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston, in a battle between two of the League’s top four offensive teams from the regular season and playoffs.

* Draisaitl, who enters Game 1 as one of just seven players in NHL history with a 12-game postseason-opening point streak, leads the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 8-16—24. The Oilers forward, who recorded a career-high 32 points during the 2022 postseason (7-25—32 in 16 GP), can become just the fifth player in the past 30 years to record multiple playoffs with 25 or more points – he would join Nikita Kucherov (3x), Sidney Crosby (3x), Joe Sakic (3x) and Evgeni Malkin (2x).

* McDavid, who ranks second in postseason scoring in 2024 with 2-19—21 (12 GP), can become the second player in NHL history to record 20 assists through 13 or fewer games in a postseason multiple times (also 13 GP in 2021-22). He would join Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky (13 GP in 1987, 11 GP in 1985 & 1983).

* At the opposite end of the rink, Robertson (3-9—12 in 13 GP) is one of three players under the age of 25 that has helped lead the Stars’ charge to the Western Conference Final alongside Miro Heiskanen (5-8—13 in 13 GP) and Johnston (7-4—11 in 13 GP). The 24-year-old Robertson, who had 5-1—6 (6 GP) in his previous trip to the Conference Finals in 2023, can become the fifth player in Stars/North Stars history to score at least six career goals in the round before the Stanley Cup Final – he would join Brett Hull (8), Mike Modano (8), Bill Goldsworthy (7) and Jamie Langenbrunner (6).

* Johnston, who leads Dallas with seven goals in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, can become the first player with eight goals in a single postseason before age 22 since Nikita Kucherov (10 in 2015). The 21-year-old has spent the past two seasons living with 39-year-old **Joe Pavelski** and his family, learning from his veteran teammate who leads all active players in career playoff goals (74) and is making his seventh trip to the Conference Finals

ALTERNATE VIEWING EXPERIENCE: NHL DATACAST POWERED BY AWS ON TRUTV & MAX

This year’s Western Conference Final will include the first ever NHL DataCast powered by AWS – a new analytics-driven alternative viewing experience on truTV and Max with play-by-play from Steve Mears and commentary from Colby Armstrong and Mike Kelly. The broadcast will use cutting edge data and real-time in-depth insights from NHL EDGE positional data (NHL Puck and Player Tracking) to provide deeper context and understanding of how statistics are utilized by players, coaches and front offices. NHL Edge IQ powered by AWS advanced analytics including Face-Off Probability, Opportunity Analysis and Ice Tilt will also be featured.

* Miro Heiskanen (52.07) and Connor McDavid (47.68) skated the most miles this postseason among all defensemen and forwards, respectively, before the start of the Conference Finals according to NHL EDGE. Stars skaters logged a League-leading 657.26 miles entering Wednesday.