Holland wants Oilers to lean on experience in West Final against Stars

DALLAS -- Ken Holland believes every Stanley Cup Playoff disappointment in his five-year tenure as general manager of the Edmonton Oilers has contributed to this moment.

The cornerstones of the Oilers' roster, forwards Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and defenseman Darnell Nurse, are in their prime heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC), and Holland feels this is Edmonton’s best chance to win it all under his management.

“We feel good about our team, we feel good about all the experience our team has had over the last three years,” Holland said Wednesday. “The players are a bit older, they’re in their prime, they have some veterans around them, and we’re excited for this challenge.”

Holland was hired by Edmonton on May 7, 2019, to build a competitive team around All-Stars McDavid and Draisaitl. The Oilers qualified for the postseason for the first time with the two in 2017, but after a second-round exit to the Anaheim Ducks, failed to get back in the playoffs the next two seasons.

Under Holland, the Oilers have qualified for the playoffs in five consecutive seasons.

“There’s been tremendous growth,” Holland said. “When I got here in 2019, I talked about the importance of being in lots of big games. The first year, we wanted to get into some big games in March and we weren’t sure if we could make the playoffs.

“Now, when you get in the playoffs, the more experiences you got, it makes a difference. I think going in Game 6 against Vancouver the other day, we had been in that situation two years ago going into L.A. in Game 6, down 3-2 (in best-of-7 series) and having to win a big game on the road. This was flipped and we had to win a big home game and then we go into Game 7, and we had been in it before two years earlier (Edmonton defeated Los Angeles 2-0 in Game 7 in the first round in 2022).”