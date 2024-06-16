Greentree’s leadership, offensive skill set boosting stock ahead of 2024 NHL Draft

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round will be June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 29 (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a profile on Windsor forward Liam Greentree. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.

Liam Greentree celebrated his 18th birthday Jan. 1, and two weeks later the Windsor forward received a special present from his team.

On Jan. 13, he was named captain of the Ontario Hockey League team.

"It meant a lot to me, and that [coach Casey Torres] could trust me," he said. "And that was a cool thing to think about. It's a cool experience that I've been named captain."

Greentree produced stellar offensive numbers despite a down season for Windsor. The right wing (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) led Windsor in goals (36), assists (54), points (90), power-play goals (11) and shots on goal (221), but the Spitfires finished 19th in the 20-team league.

There were challenges, but sometimes all it took was a glance at his stick for him to find some positivity.

"This guy named Ian Michelone on my team, he was reading this book and he was always telling the guys, ‘Your thoughts are your own choices,’" Greentree said. "So, we were kind of making jokes about that. And then I was driving to the rink one day and I saw this, it was the semicolon/bracket, so it's kind of like a frowny/smiley face. I saw it on someone's car, and it said, 'You decide.' So I was like, 'You know what? I do decide.' So, I kind of put that [semicolon/bracket] on all my sticks."

That sort of maturity reinforced why Greentree was the best choice to be captain.

"He's really taken on a leadership role on this team," Torres said. "From a leadership point of view, he is vocal. He has taken on the role of captain of this team and it's very well-earned because he does things the right way on the ice, off the ice. Guys really gravitate towards him. They feed off of his exuberance and excitement to play the game."