NHL, Petco Love announce inaugural ‘Stanley Pup’ competition for rescue dogs

NEW YORK -- In celebration of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the life-changing nonprofit organization Petco Love today announced the program "Stanley Pup," the first-ever friendly competition featuring adoptable rescue dogs. All 32 NHL teams will be represented by a four-legged friend, many of which will be available for adoption from a shelter or rescue group in their respective city. During the hour-long special, 16 pups representing the teams that qualified for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will face off in a friendly competition showcasing their adorable canine skills.

The show will feature special appearances by celebrity dog lovers including Kristin Chenoweth, Mickey Guyton and Miranda Lambert. In addition, color and play-by-play commentary will be provided by Akbar Gbajabiamila (American Ninja Warrior/The Talk) and Mark Shunock (Top Rank Boxing) with Alexa Landestoy (NHL Network) reporting rinkside.

Producer and animal advocate Michael Levitt, whose past rescue-themed projects include “American Rescue Dog Show,” “Fox's Cause for Paws,” “All-Star Dog Rescue Celebration” and more will produce the show through his Michael Levitt Productions alongside NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer and NHL Vice President of Production and Creative Development Matt Nicholson for NHL Productions, with Executive Producers Aimee Brillhart and Mark Shunock. The national nonprofit organization Petco Love will provide dogs for the competition through their shelter partners across the country.

“At the NHL, we love supporting great causes and the opportunity to produce a program that finds homes for rescue dogs is so fulfilling," said Mayer. "The show promises to be great fun and we can’t wait for our participating puppies Nathan McKibble, Joe Pawvelski, Alexander O-fetch-kin and many more hit our Stanley Pup rink.”

“I’m so proud to launch this canine sporting spectacular with the NHL, and so grateful for their passion in supporting adoption. The show is sure to be the biggest night of the year for dog-loving hockey fans,” said creator and producer Levitt. “The cuteness overload is going to be off the charts! I can’t wait to show viewers how special rescue dogs are and how profoundly they enhance our lives when we welcome them into our families.”

The canine talent in the game showcases the variety of dogs available for adoption around the country. “We are honored that the NHL will spotlight these all-star pups,” said Petco Love President Susanne Kogut. “Everyone can be a champion in the life of a pet. When you adopt a pet from your local shelter, everyone wins!”

To meet the dogs featured in the "Stanley Pup" and for more information about dogs available for adoption in your area, visit PetcoLove.org/StanleyPup. Additional highlights from the "Stanley Pup," including behind-the-scenes content, will be available on NHL.com/StanleyPup.

The "Stanley Pup" will be broadcast for fans in the U.S. on NHL Network and ESPN+ on Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET and on Sportsnet for fans in Canada on Saturday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Air dates and times are subject to change based on the schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Sponsors of the "Stanley Pup" include Petco Love, Honda, Official Vehicle and Automotive Partner of the NHL®, BOBS from Skechers and BISSELL.

Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage is underway on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, TNT, TBS, TruTV and MAX in the U.S., and in Canada on SN, SN1, SN360, SN+, CBC, TVA Sports and TVAS2. Outside of North America, NHL international media partners deliver games to fans around the world.