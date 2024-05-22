Johnston benefiting from 'true leadership' of living with Stars teammate Pavelski

FRISCO, Texas -- Wyatt Johnston has a Joe Pavelski figurine on a shelf in his stall at the Dallas Stars practice rink.
"He’s living in my stall," Johnston said with a laugh. "I'm living in his house."
Good deal, eh?
Johnston, 21, has spent two seasons living with Pavelski, 39. He has his own room at the house and sits down for family dinners. He pays no rent, though he helps with the groceries and dishes, and hangs out with Pavelski's 13-year-old son, Nathan, watching TV, playing mini-sticks and video games.
Most important, the center gets to learn from a veteran forward who has scored 74 goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, more than any other active player, and is making his seventh appearance in the Western Conference Final.
The Stars play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 at American Airlines Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).
"He's been awesome," Johnston said. "He's been more than generous. I'm pretty lucky."
The arrangement has helped Johnston, who led the Stars with 32 goals during the regular season and leads them with seven goals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It speaks well of Pavelski, who also housed rookie forward Logan Stankoven for a few weeks down the stretch, and the team culture.
Teams often say they are family, but some can be, well, dysfunctional. The Stars roster has a mix of players at different ages and stages of their careers.
"You never know how those groups are going to interact," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. "But it's been fantastic. They've come together. They've taken care of each other. I think it starts with guys like Joe Pavelski taking Johnston and Stankoven in his house.
"I've been on teams in these situations before, and sometimes the veterans are threatened by the younger guys, right? They're getting to the twilight of their career, they're having to take a lesser role on the team. They're seeing young guys take bigger roles, and sometimes that's tough. But we've got such a good group of veteran guys."
DeBoer called it "true leadership."
"It's not leading when things are going well for you," DeBoer said. "It's leading when you might have to take a little bit less and someone else might be stepping into a role you used to play for a long time in this League and being supportive of that, and that's rare."
This came about last season when the Stars decided Johnston, the No. 23 pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, would start in the NHL. He was 19 at the time. Pavelski said the coaches asked if anyone wanted to help out, and he and his wife, Sarah, volunteered.
"We kind of said, 'Yeah, no problem,'" Pavelski said. "'We'll take him for the start and see what happens and how it goes from there.'"