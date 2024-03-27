NHL Morning Skate for March 27

* The Rangers officially started the clinch train as the club became the first team to secure their spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

* Artemi Panarin and David Pastrnak recorded 100 points in a season for the first and second time in their careers, respectively, and became the fourth and fifth players in 2023-24 to reach the century mark.

* A thrilling three-goal, third-period comeback victory allowed Nashville to extend its franchise-record point streak to 18 games (16-0-2) and its winning streak to six contests.

* The Bruins will have another shot at securing a berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs should they earn a point against the Lightning on TNT, Max and TVA Sports during Wednesday’s two-game slate.

RANGERS SURVIVE ROLLER COASTER OF EMOTIONS TO CLINCH POSTSEASON BERTH

The Rangers (48-20-4, 100 points) became the first team to clinch a berth into the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and did so after they erased a multi-goal deficit for the second time in as many games, withstood three game-tying tallies from the Flyers in the third period and watched Artemi Panarin collect his third assist of the contest on Adam Fox’s overtime marker.

* The Rangers, who look to become the eighth franchise in NHL history with at least five Stanley Cups, are two seasons removed from their most recent Conference Finals appearance (4-2 L vs. TBL in 2022), a stretch that saw Mika Zibanejad post a team-leading 24 points. New York’s four total appearances in the final four since 2012 are tied with Vegas for the second most among all teams and two behind Tampa Bay (6) through that span.

* New York (1) and Philadelphia (3) combined to produce the third game in NHL history to feature four game-tying goals in the third period. Washington and Pittsburgh first achieved the feat on Nov. 12, 1975, while Chicago and St. Louis later did so on March 15, 1988.

* The Rangers, whose six multi-goal comeback wins are tied for the third most among all teams and trail only the Avalanche (9) and Stars (7), posted consecutive multi-goal comeback wins for the 10th time in franchise history and sit one contest shy of the club’s longest stretch (3 GP from Jan. 9-14, 1979). Overall, New York is one of seven teams to accomplish the feat in 2023-24.

PANARIN, PASTRNAK JOIN 100-POINT MARK WITH ANOTHER STRONG SHOWING

Artemi Panarin (0-3—3) and David Pastrnak (1-1—2) each produced another potent performance offensively to surpass the 100-point mark and become the fourth and fifth player to reach the benchmark this season.

* Panarin (43-59—102 in 72 GP) became New York’s first 100-point performer since Jaromir Jagr’s franchise-record setting season in 2005-06 and helped the Rangers reach 100 standings points in 72 games or fewer for the second time in franchise history (67 GP in 1971-72). Panarin also joined Adam Oates (112 in 1993-94), Wayne Gretzky (102 in 1995-96 & 130 in 1993-94) and Martin St. Louis (102 in 2006-07) as the fourth undrafted player in the past 30 years with a 100-point campaign.

* Pastrnak helped his club overcome 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits as the Bruins (42-16-15, 99 points) bested the Panthers (46-21-5, 97 points) and reclaimed top spot in the Atlantic Division; Florida owns one game in hand (FLA: 72 GP; BOS: 73 GP). Pastrnak, with 61-52—113 in 2022-23, became the fifth player in Bruins history to record consecutive 100-point seasons – Bobby Orr (6) and Phil Esposito (5) are the only skaters to extend their streak beyond two.

PREDATORS RALLY LATE TO STUN GOLDEN KNIGHTS AND EXTEND STREAK

The two Wild Card clubs in the Western Conference went head-to-head at Bridgestone Arena, and while it was the Golden Knights (39-25-8, 86 points) who jumped out to 3-0 and 4-1 leads, it was the Predators (43-25-4, 90 points) who scored three third-period goals and captain Roman Josi (1-0—1) who skated to an overtime victory.

* The Predators, who posted a three-goal, third-period comeback win for the fifth time in franchise history, became the eighth team to achieve the feat in 2023-24 joining the Kings (Dec. 5), Sharks (Dec. 5), Blues (Dec. 23), Coyotes (Dec. 27), Canucks (Jan. 27), Jets (March 2) and Stars (March 5).

* While Filip Forsberg (1-2—3) reached the 40-goal mark for the second time in his career and factored on each of the contest’s last three goals, Gustav Nyquist (1-1—2) and Ryan O’Reilly (1-2—3) continued to leave their mark while skating in their first season with the franchise. The 2023-24 campaign is the third in franchise history to feature at least four 60-point scorers, following 2021-22 (5) and 2006-07 (4).

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER FOR JOSH DOAN

After watching his father, Shane, play over 1,500 games for the franchise, Josh Doan scored his first and second NHL goals in his League debut while his dad cheered from the stands. The pair became the second father-son duo in NHL history to both record a point in their League debut with the same franchise, joining Bernie and Danny Geoffrion with Montreal on Dec. 16, 1950 and Oct. 23, 1979.

* While Shane leads the Coyotes/Jets in goals (402), assists (570), points (972) and games played (1,540) along with having his No. 19 retired, Josh already leads the franchise in a category after just one night – most goals in their NHL debuts.

* Connor McDavid helped the Oilers (43-23-4) reach 90 points on the season and require the sixth-fewest games in franchise history to reach the mark (70 GP), with the first five instances all coming in the ‘80s (60 GP in 1984-85, 62 GP in 1985-86, 62 GP in 1983-84, 64 GP in 1981-82 & 68 GP in 1986-87). McDavid (26-93—119 in 68 GP) now has the second-most assists in a campaign by a player over the past 30 years, behind only Joe Thornton (96 in 2005-06).

* Wyatt Johnston (2-1—3) factored on half of his club’s goals to help Dallas (45-19-9, 99 points) retake top spot in the Central Division. Johnston recorded his sixth career three-point outing and passed Brian Lawton (5) for the third most by a Stars/North Stars player before age 21 – a list topped by Brian Bellows (17) and Mike Modano (11).

* The Capitals and Red Wings, two of the teams battling for the second Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference, combined for three tying goals before Dylan Strome (2-0—2) scored his second tally of the contest in overtime to give the Capitals (36-26-9, 81 points) a two-point cushion over the Red Wings (36-29-7, 79 points) with a game in hand. It was Strome’s third overtime goal of 2023-24, tied for the highest single-season total in franchise history.

* Sidney Crosby (1-2—3) factored on three straight goals, including the game winner, and collected his 239th career multi-assist game, passing Joe Thornton (238) for the 10th most in NHL history.

* Nathan MacKinnon (1-0—1) extended his home point streak to 35 games and his overall point streak to 19 contests while improving his 2023-24 totals to 45-78—123 – the third-highest season total in franchise history, behind only Peter Stastny (139 in 1981-82 & 124 in 1982-83).

BOSTON CAN CLINCH PLAYOFF BERTH DURING WEDNESDAY’S TWO-GAME SLATE

A pair of Atlantic Division showdowns will take place during Wednesday’s two-game slate, beginning with the Senators visiting the Sabres and ending with a national broadcast on TNT, Max and TVA Sports between the Lightning and the Bruins. Boston will have another shot at clinching a berth into the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs should they earn a point in Wednesday’s contest.

* Nick Paul is having a career year for the Lightning – something that will go a long way towards making a difference in the community. Paul is passionate about dialogue surrounding mental health becoming more widely discussed in society and has helped the cause through an initiative he started called “Points by Paul” – a program that benefits the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.