Kraken shut out Ducks, end losing streak at 8

SEATTLE -- Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and two assists for the Seattle Kraken, who ended their eight-game skid with a 4-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jordan Eberle scored, and Joey Daccord stopped all 12 of the shots he faced for the Kraken (29-29-13), who were 0-6-2 during their winless streak. It was Daccord’s third shutout of the season and third of his career.

John Gibson made 32 saves for the Ducks (24-44-4), who are 1-8-1 in their past 10 games.

Tolvanen gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 7:50 of the first period with a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Beniers from below the goal line.

Eberle made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 16:51 when his centering pass from the left side of the net deflected off defenseman William Lagesson’s skate and over Gibson’s right shoulder.

Bjorkstrand pushed it to 3-0 with another power-play goal at 5:08 of the second period. Tolvanen’s centering pass deflected off defenseman Pavel Mintyukov’s skate and found Bjorkstrand in the slot for a one-timer past Gibson.

Beniers made it 4-0 at 15:55 of the second, one-timing a return pass from Tolvanen in the right circle on a 3-on-1 rush.