Kraken shut out Ducks, end losing streak at 8

Beniers, Tolvanen each has 3 points, Daccord makes 12 saves for Seattle

Recap: Ducks at Kraken 3.26.24

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and two assists for the Seattle Kraken, who ended their eight-game skid with a 4-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jordan Eberle scored, and Joey Daccord stopped all 12 of the shots he faced for the Kraken (29-29-13), who were 0-6-2 during their winless streak. It was Daccord’s third shutout of the season and third of his career.

John Gibson made 32 saves for the Ducks (24-44-4), who are 1-8-1 in their past 10 games.

Tolvanen gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 7:50 of the first period with a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Beniers from below the goal line.

Eberle made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 16:51 when his centering pass from the left side of the net deflected off defenseman William Lagesson’s skate and over Gibson’s right shoulder.

Bjorkstrand pushed it to 3-0 with another power-play goal at 5:08 of the second period. Tolvanen’s centering pass deflected off defenseman Pavel Mintyukov’s skate and found Bjorkstrand in the slot for a one-timer past Gibson.

Beniers made it 4-0 at 15:55 of the second, one-timing a return pass from Tolvanen in the right circle on a 3-on-1 rush.

Latest News

Dickinson scores twice, lifts Blackhawks past Flames

Shane Doan has priceless reaction after son’s 1st NHL goal

Hyman scores in OT, Oilers recover to hand Jets 4th straight loss

Doan scores 2 in NHL debut, Coyotes surge past Blue Jackets

Annunen signs 2-year contract with Avalanche

Predators rally past Golden Knights in OT, push point streak to 18

Mailbag: Race for Presidents' Trophy; Marner's future with Maple Leafs

Celebrini, top prospect for 2024 NHL Draft, ‘special player,’ Bedard says

Montembeault stops 27, Canadiens end Avalanche’s 9-game winning streak

Bruins rally past Panthers late, take sole possession of 1st in Atlantic

Strome scores twice, Capitals recover for OT victory against Red Wings

Rangers top Flyers in OT, become 1st to clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Matthews scores No. 59 in Maple Leafs loss to Devils

Jets coach Bowness returns against Oilers

Crosby has 3 points, Penguins end Hurricanes' point streak at 7

St. Louis returns for Canadiens against Avalanche

Guentzel receives standing ovation after tribute video in return to Pittsburgh

NHL Buzz: Zegras to return for Ducks against Kraken