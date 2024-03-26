Annunen signs 2-year contract with Avalanche

Goalie has .926 save percentage in 8 starts this season, could have become restricted free agent

Justus Annunen COL extension

© Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Justus Annunen signed a two-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 24-year-old goalie is 5-2-1 with a 2.38 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and two shutouts in eight starts this season as the backup to Alexandar Georgiev.

Annunen could have become a restricted free agent July 1.

"Justus is a hard-working young goaltender who has earned this opportunity to compete at the NHL level," Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. "He has continued to improve and develop his game in the [American Hockey League] and has played well in his apperances with the Avalanche. We are excited to have him under contract for the next two seasons.”

A third-round pick (No. 64) by Colorado at the 2018 NHL Draft, Annunen is 7-3-2 with a 2.85 GAA, .908 save percentage and two shutouts in 12 games (11 starts) in three seasons.

On Monday, MacFarland told the “DNVR Avalanche” podcast that goalie Pavel Francouz is unlikely to play in the NHL again because of a lower-body injury sustained last season.

Colorado (46-20-5) is tied with the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division entering its game against the Montreal Canadiens at Ball Arena on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN2, RDS).

