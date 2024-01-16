NHL Morning Skate for January 16

* Marc-Andre Fleury foiled the Islanders at Xcel Energy Center to pass Patrick Roy for sole possession of second place on the NHL’s all-time wins list.

* Fleury’s former teammate Mark Stone scored his first hat trick since the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup-clinching win last spring.

* The NHL and Professional Women's Hockey League announced rosters for the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase, taking place during NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 1.

* Trevor Moore, who tallied twice in the Kings’ 5-2 victory Monday, is set to go head-to-head with fellow Californian Jason Robertson on ESPN+ and Hulu tonight.

Fleury foils Isles to pass Roy for second place on NHL’s all-time wins list

Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside all 21 shots he faced to record the 552nd win of his NHL career and pass Patrick Roy (551) for sole possession of second place on the League’s all-time list. Fleury was mobbed by his teammates after earning the victory at Xcel Energy Center, which was where he passed Roberto Luongo (489) for third place in NHL history on May 5, 2021 (w/ VGK).

* Fleury, who continued the tradition of thanking his posts Monday, recorded his 74th career shutout to move within two of tying Tony Esposito and Ed Belfour (both w/ 76) for 10th place on the League’s all-time list. Fleury earned his sixth shutout against the Islanders to match Jose Theodore for the second most versus the franchise in League history – that list, just like the NHL’s all-time wins leaderboard, is topped by Martin Brodeur.

STONE SCORES FIRST REGULAR-SEASON HAT TRICK OF NHL CAREER

Marc-Andre Fleury’s former teammate Mark Stone celebrated a feat of his own Monday as he scored the first regular-season hat trick of his NHL career and vaulted Vegas to victory versus Nashville. Stone has two hat tricks *in the playoffs*, including one during the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup-clinching win in Game 5 of the 2023 Final.

Swayman, Luukkonen, Jarry also record shutouts Monday

Boston’s Jeremy Swayman (31 saves), Buffalo’s Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (28 saves) and Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry (22 saves) also blanked opponents Monday, with Swayman helping the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins (26-8-9, 61 points) extend their point streak to six games (3-0-3 since Jan. 6).

* Swayman, who is set to become the 12th goaltender to represent Boston in an All-Star Game, registered his 12th career shutout and tied Tiny Thompson for the third most by a Bruins netminder at age 25 or younger. Frank Brimsek (22) and Tuukka Rask (13) own the most and second most, respectively.

* Click here to read the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend #NHLStats Pack, which features more notes on Swayman and the other players headed to Toronto.

REINHART’S NHL FIRST HIGHLIGHTED IN LIVE UPDATES

Monday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates included multiple notes from Monday’s 10-game slate, including a section on Sam Reinhart, who scored his 32nd goal of the season to move within one of Auston Matthews (33) in the Maurice “Rocket” Richard race and extend his goal streak to seven games.

* Reinhart’s seven-game goal streak (9-2—11 in 7 GP) is the longest by any player in 2023-24 and matched Pavel Bure (7 GP in 2000-01) for the longest goal streak in Panthers history. Reinhart, who is set to make his All-Star debut in Toronto for 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, has also netted a special-teams goal in all seven contests.

NHL, PWHL ANNOUNCE ROSTERS FOR CANADIAN TIRE PWHL 3-ON-3 SHOWCASE

The NHL and Professional Women’s Hockey League announced rosters for the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase, taking place during NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 1. Click here for more information on the event and click here to download a PDF with notes on the rosters.

QUICK CLICKS

* Elias Pettersson, Blake Coleman and Alexandar Georgiev named “Three Stars” for the week

* Valeri Nichushkin of Avalanche to receive care from NHL/NHPA Player Assistance Program

* Justin Williams inducted into Hurricanes team Hall of Fame

* Kraft Hockeyville 2024 nominations open until Feb. 18

* 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Fan Vote presented by MassMutual

TUESDAY FEATURES KINGS-STARS ON ESPN+, OILERS-MAPLE LEAFS ON TVA SPORTS

Tuesday’s eight-game slate is highlighted by Trevor Moore and the Kings visiting Jason Robertson and the Stars on ESPN+ and Hulu as well as Connor McDavid and the Oilers hosting Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs in the second half of a TVA Sports doubleheader.

* Moore (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) tallied twice to help Los Angeles snap an eight-game slide Monday and became the first California-born player in League history to score 20 goals in a season with a California-based team. The only other NHL skaters born in the "The Golden State" with 20 goals in a season are Robertson (Arcadia, Calif.), Matthews (San Ramon, Calif.) and Jason Zucker (Newport Beach, Calif.).

* Edmonton can extend its franchise-record winning streak to 11 contests, while Toronto can stretch its road point streak to seven. McDavid (5-11—16 in 10 GP), who has found the score sheet in each game of the Oilers’ run, is set to play his 17th career head-to-head contest with fellow 2024 NHL All-Star and No. 1 pick Matthews.