Pettersson leads 3 Stars of the Week

Canucks center, Flames forward Coleman, Avalanche goalie Georgiev earn honors

3-Stars-Week-14_NHLcom
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson, Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Jan. 14.

FIRST STAR – ELIAS PETTERSSON, C, VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Pettersson had a pair of four-point games and led the NHL in goals (5; tied), game-winning goals (3) and points (5-4—9) to help the Canucks (29-11-3, 61 points) post a perfect 4-0-0 week and climb into first place in the Western Conference standings. He had 2-2—4, including the second of his four straight winning tallies (also Jan. 6 at NJD), as Vancouver won 6-3 against the Eastern Conference-leading New York Rangers Jan. 8. Pettersson then scored another winning goal in the Canucks’ 5-2 triumph at the New York Islanders Jan. 9. Pettersson posted his 10th career four-point game (one shy of the franchise record) by collecting 2-2—4 in a 4-3 victory at the Pittsburgh Penguins Jan. 11 – capping the effort with an overtime goal for his fourth straight winner, tied for the second longest such streak in NHL history. The 25-year-old Pettersson, who was held off the score sheet in Vancouver’s fifth consecutive win Jan. 13 at the Buffalo Sabres (1-0 W), ranks second on the club with 22-35—57 this season (43 GP) and is set to appear in his fourth career NHL All-Star Game, announced Saturday as one of 12 players voted in by fans and one of six total Canucks representatives slated to attend the event in Toronto Feb. 1-3.

VAN@PIT: Pettersson scores his second goal of game in overtime

SECOND STAR – BLAKE COLEMAN, C, CALGARY FLAMES

Coleman collected multiple points in all three games, including an active three-game goal and multi-point streaks, to rank second in the NHL with 4-3—7 and lead the Flames (20-18-5, 45 points) to a perfect 3-0-0 week. He started the week by scoring twice in Calgary’s 6-3 come-from-behind victory against the Ottawa Senators Jan. 9, notching the go-ahead game-winning goal in the final 12 minutes of the third period. On Jan. 11, he tallied 1-2—3 – all in the first period, matching a career high for points in one frame – to spur the Flames to a 6-2 triumph against the Arizona Coyotes, one of the clubs against whom they are battling with in the Western Conference playoff race. He closed the week by matching a career high (for the second time this season) by extending his goal streak to three games and notching three straight multi-point games for the first time, collecting 1-1—2 in a 3-1 victory against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights Jan. 13. The 32-year-old Coleman paces Calgary in goals and points this season (19-18—37 in 43 GP) and sits one shy of his third career 20-goal campaign.

CGY@VGK: Coleman kicks off scoring with wrister on the power play

THIRD STAR – ALEXANDAR GEORGIEV, G, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Georgiev shared the NHL lead with three wins last week (3-0-0, 1.95 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and 1 shutout in 3 GP), including victories against the reigning Presidents’ Trophy and Stanley Cup winners, to help the Avalanche (28-12-3, 59 points) to a perfect week. Georgiev made 23 saves – and denied all three shootout attempts – in a 4-3 victory against the Boston Bruins Jan. 8. He then posted his second shutout of the season with a 25-save performance against the Golden Knights Jan. 10 and closed the week with a 26-save effort in a 5-3 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs Jan. 13 – stopping the final 18 shots he faced after allowing three first-period goals as Colorado rallied for its second three-goal comeback win of 2023-24. The 27-year-old undrafted netminder, who tops all NHL goaltenders in high-danger shots against (286) according to NHL EDGE, was voted into the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend and is set to become the second goaltender to represent the Avalanche at the event following Patrick Roy (1997, 1998, 2001, 2002 & 2003).

VGK@COL: Georgiev posts a 25-save shutout in 3-0 win

