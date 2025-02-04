NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 4

* Jake Sanderson matched the longest goal streak by a Senators defenseman and Tim Stützle hit the 300-point mark to help Ottawa extend its winning streak to five games and gain ground in the Atlantic Division standings.

* Connor McDavid, an assistant captain for Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, will lead the Oilers into St. Louis against a couple of soon-to-be Canadian teammates in the first part of an ESPN+ and Hulu doubleheader before the Stars and Ducks close out the second half.

* Tuesday’s 14-game slate also includes The Gr8 Chase as Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals host the defending Stanley Cup champions before the two highest-scoring rookies this season face off for the first time when Lane Hutson and Macklin Celebrini go head-to-head at SAP Center

SANDERSON, STÜTZLE, HELP SENATORS STAY STREAKING

After Ottawa conceded the first goal of the game, Tim Stützle (0-1—1) and Jake Sanderson (1-0—1) helped the Senators respond with two goals of their own before finishing the night with a 5-2 victory. Ottawa (29-20-4, 62 points) recorded multiple five-game winning streaks (also 6 GP from Dec. 11-21) in the same season for the first time since 2014-15 (7 GP & 5 GP) and moved within two points of idle Toronto (31-19-2, 64 points) for second in the Atlantic Division standings.

* Sanderson, who was named the Third Star of the Week earlier in the day, recorded his second career five-game point streak (5 GP in 2023-24) and first three-game goal streak – the latter run matched a franchise record for longest by a defenseman. The only other blueliners this season to score in three straight contests are Shayne Gostisbehere (4 GP), Colton Parayko (3 GP), Brandon Montour (3 GP) and Rasmus Dahlin (3 GP).

* Stützle’s assist was the 300th point of his career as he became the youngest player in Senators history to reach the mark (23 years, 19 days), besting Marian Hossa (24 years, 63 days on March 16, 2003). In fact, the only German-born player in NHL history to hit 300 NHL points in fewer games than Stützle (338 GP) is former Senators skater Dany Heatley (286 GP).

JOSI’S FRANCHISE MILESTONE FEATURED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes on the Senators, Predators and their players, including Nashville captain Roman Josi, who skated in his 957th career game and passed David Legwand (956 GP) for the most in franchise history.

QUICK CLICKS

* Stanley Cup champion Panthers honored at White House

* Three Stars of the Week: Ilya Sorokin, Tage Thompson, Jake Sanderson

* NHL, NHLPA announce winner of Hockey Innovation Competition

* Ryan Hartman of Wild suspended 10 games for roughing

* Sparks forward Cameron Brink swaps jerseys with Ducks' **Leo** Carlsson at Honda Center

McDAVID ON ESPN+ AND SN1 WITH 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF ON HORIZON

A packed 14-game slate Tuesday includes a national doubleheader on ESPN+ and Hulu in the U.S. and Sportsnet programming in Canada that opens with Connor McDavid and the Oilers visiting his future 4 Nations Face-Off Canadian teammates Jordan Binnington and Colton Parayko of the Blues. Other storylines heading into Tuesday’s action include the Jets and Red Wings each pushing for seven straight victories, Alex Ovechkin looking to extend his goal streak to three games as The Gr8 Chase continues against Florida and Calder Trophy contenders Lane Hutson and Macklin Celebrini going head-to-head in San Jose.

* While McDavid will be among the offensive catalysts for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off starting Feb. 12, Binnington and Parayko will be looked upon to help shut down opponents. Binnington, the Blues’ all-time wins leader, is one of two Canadian goaltenders to record a Stanley Cup-clinching victory (also Adin Hill), while Parayko led all skaters in 2023-24 with 218 blocked shots (the highest on record in franchise history) and with 73 takeaways.

* McDavid has won gold medals with Canada at both the World Junior Championship (2015) and World Championship (2016) and last represented his country in 2018 when he shared the World Championship lead with 12 assists. McDavid also captained Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey (0-3—3 in 3 GP) on a roster that also included Parayko (0-3—3 in 3 GP).