Sparks forward Brink swaps jerseys with Ducks' Carlsson at Honda Center

Brink and Carlsson were both second overall picks by their current teams -- the 23-year-old Brink in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Stanford and the 20-year-old Carlsson in the 2023 NHL Draft out of Karlstad, Sweden.

The Ducks had a little fun with Brink as well. During their in-game "look-alike" segment, after panning to a few fans they teased a Brink look-alike, only to cut to her to the delight of the Honda Center crowd.