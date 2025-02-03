Sparks forward Brink swaps jerseys with Ducks' Carlsson at Honda Center

Budding WNBA star takes in game, meets mascot Wild Wing

Brink Carlsson Ducks

© Anaheim Ducks

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Call it Brink at the rink.

Los Angeles Sparks forward and budding WNBA star Cameron Brink visited the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday and exchanged jerseys with their up-and-comer, forward Leo Carlsson.

Brink and Carlsson were both second overall picks by their current teams -- the 23-year-old Brink in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Stanford and the 20-year-old Carlsson in the 2023 NHL Draft out of Karlstad, Sweden.

The Ducks had a little fun with Brink as well. During their in-game "look-alike" segment, after panning to a few fans they teased a Brink look-alike, only to cut to her to the delight of the Honda Center crowd.

The Ducks mascot, Wild Wing, also got to exchange jerseys with the 6-foot-4 Brink, who still towered over the mascot even with its extra large mascot head.

Imagine how tall she would be on skates?

Short Shifts

Kings players walk red carpet at 67th Grammy Awards

NHL exec Davis drops puck before PWHL game, shows support for women’s hockey

McAvoy gifts his newborn puck from 1st goal after son’s birth

Ovechkin gifts Bondra’s grandson signed stick

Snowboarding legend White celebrates apparel collaboration with Utah

Legendary enforcer, fan favorite Ray inducted into Sabres Hall of Fame

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 31

Senators honor late broadcaster Simpson with moment of silence

Fleury cheered by Canadiens fans at Bell Centre in acknowledgement of stellar career

Hurricanes celebrate Andersen’s 500th NHL game

'NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week' brings fans closer to games

Hill practices with 4 Nations Face-Off goalie gear

Mangiapane receives warm welcome back from Flames fans 

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Goal of the season? Bedard scores impressive goal from side of net

Tkachuk surprises young Panthers fan affected by Los Angeles fires

Eagles rookie DeJean gets Zamboni ride at Flyers game

Celebrini wears Boston College jersey after losing friendly wager to Smith