Sparks forward Brink swaps jerseys with Ducks' Carlsson at Honda Center

Call it Brink at the rink.
Los Angeles Sparks forward and budding WNBA star Cameron Brink visited the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday and exchanged jerseys with their up-and-comer, forward Leo Carlsson.
Budding WNBA star takes in game, meets mascot Wild Wing
© Anaheim Ducks
Call it Brink at the rink.
Los Angeles Sparks forward and budding WNBA star Cameron Brink visited the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday and exchanged jerseys with their up-and-comer, forward Leo Carlsson.
Brink and Carlsson were both second overall picks by their current teams -- the 23-year-old Brink in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Stanford and the 20-year-old Carlsson in the 2023 NHL Draft out of Karlstad, Sweden.
The Ducks had a little fun with Brink as well. During their in-game "look-alike" segment, after panning to a few fans they teased a Brink look-alike, only to cut to her to the delight of the Honda Center crowd.
The Ducks mascot, Wild Wing, also got to exchange jerseys with the 6-foot-4 Brink, who still towered over the mascot even with its extra large mascot head.
Imagine how tall she would be on skates?