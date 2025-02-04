Stanley Cup champion Panthers honored by President Trump at White House

WASHINGTON -- The Florida Panthers had a final chance to celebrate their 2024 Stanley Cup championship when they visited the White House on Monday before turning their focus fully to trying to win the Cup again.

In town to face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT), the Panthers took advantage of the opportunity to accept the invitation from President Donald Trump to be honored during a ceremony in the White House’s East Room before going to the Oval Office with him to take photos.

“It’s incredible,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “It’s kind of like that cherry-on-top finish. It’s been an incredible last almost year celebrating it and going through that run and to be here at the White House today and meet the president of the United States and lucky enough to have him honor us is just so cool and something that I honestly never would’ve imagined.

“Now that I’m here, I’m just trying to take it all in. I’m kind of speechless right now and I never am.”

Tkachuk had to find some words, though. One of only three United States-born players on the Panthers last season, along with goalie Anthony Stolarz (now with the Toronto Maple Leafs and unable to attend), and forward Kyle Okposo (retired but rejoined the team for the ceremony), Tkachuk was chosen to speak on behalf of the players.

“This is such an incredible day for myself,” Tkachuk said in addressing President Trump. “You wake up every day really grateful to be an American, so thank you. This team, this group of guys is super special.

“Everybody sees what we do on the ice, but I've built bonds with these guys I will have for the rest of my life.”

President Trump lauded the Panthers for winning the Stanley Cup last season for the first time in their 30 NHL seasons and recalled how they won the first three games the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers before losing three in a row and regrouping to win 2-1 in Game 7.

“I said, 'Ooh this is going be a tough loss,” President Trump said. “That would've been bad, but real champions can pull it out. It was a tremendous championship watched by all. You had couple of really close calls, and I watched the team get better and better and better, and then they won.”