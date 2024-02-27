NHL Morning Skate for February 27

* Connor McDavid became the sixth player in NHL history to post at least eight straight 90-point seasons and the fastest skater to record 70 assists in a campaign in nearly 30 years.

* The Capitals, Islanders and Kraken, three teams on the outside looking in, each started the week with wins as their push for a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues.

* A doubleheader on ESPN+ and Hulu will conclude with Nathan MacKinnon having the opportunity to become the second player to reach the 100-point mark this season when the Avalanche host the Stars.

McDAVID HITS 70 ASSISTS, 90 POINTS AS OILERS FEND OFF KINGS

Connor McDavid (0-2—2) hit both the 70-assist and 90-point marks as the Oilers (34-20-2, 70 points) fended off the Kings (29-18-10, 68 points) to maintain hold of third place in the Pacific Division. Edmonton battled back from two separate one-goal deficits to earn its 18th comeback win – only the Devils (19), Stars (18), Red Wings (18) and Rangers (18) have as many this season.

* McDavid (21-70—91 in 54 GP) hit the 70-assist plateau for the fourth straight season and became the sixth player in NHL history to post a run of that length after Wayne Gretzky (13 from 1979-90–1992-93), Bobby Orr (6 from 1969-70–1974-75), Adam Oates (5 from 1989-90–1993-94), Peter Stastny (4 from 1980-81–1983-84) and Guy Lafleur (4 from 1976-77–1979-80).

* The Oilers captain also became the fastest player to record 70 assists in a campaign since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96 (50 GP). Only three different players in NHL history have recorded 70 helpers faster than McDavid: Gretzky (10x; fastest: 36 GP in 1985-86), Lemieux (3x; fastest: 43 GP in 1988-89) and Oates (45 GP in 1990-91).

* Twenty of McDavid’s 70 assists have come in his past eight appearances dating to Feb. 13, making him just the fifth different player in NHL history to post 20-plus helpers over an eight-game span. The others: Gretzky (20x; most: 26 from Dec. 7-20, 1985), Oates (3x; most: 23 from Jan. 22–Feb. 6, 1991), Lemieux (3x; most: 22 from Dec. 5-21, 1992) and Orr (20 from Feb. 28–March 13, 1971).

EASTERN CONFERENCE WILD CARD RACE FEATURED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The Monday edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured notes on the Capitals (27-21-9, 63 points), Kraken (25-22-11, 61 points) and Islanders (24-20-14, 62 points), who each picked up crucial wins Monday to move closer to a playoff spot.

* John Carlson netted his 145th career goal and surpassed Sergei Gonchar for sole possession of the second most by a Capitals defenseman behind only Kevin Hatcher (149). In the process, the Capitals moved within four points of the Flyers (30-22-7, 67 points) for third place in the Metropolitan Division, while holding two games in hand – the two clubs will face off against one another Friday.

* Vince Dunn (1-0—1) helped the Kraken move within five points of the Predators (32-25-2, 66 points) for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. His 25 goals dating to last season are tied for the seventh most among all defensemen, behind Erik Karlsson (32), Roman Josi (30), Cale Makar (30), Rasmus Dahlin (29), Brent Burns (27) and Dougie Hamilton (27).

* Bo Horvat scored his second overtime winner against the Stars this season after also doing so on Jan. 21 and became the third player in Islanders history with multiple overtime goals in a single campaign against one franchise. He joined Jason Blake (2 vs. BUF in 2002-03) and Brock Nelson (2 vs. PIT in 2019-20).

QUICK CLICKS

INTRADIVISION RIVALS HEADLINE DOUBLEHEADER ON ESPN, HULU

A doubleheader on ESPN+ and Hulu begins with a clash between the Panthers (38-16-4, 80 points) and Sabres (27-27-4, 58 points) and concludes with Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche (35-19-5, 75 points) hosting the Central Division-leading Stars (35-16-9, 79 points) at Ball Arena.

* MacKinnon, who is four points back of 100 in 2023-24 and can tie Peter Stastny (60 GP) as the fastest player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to reach the mark in a season, has an assist in each of his past 15 home games and is tied for the sixth-longest home point streak in NHL history (28 GP). With a helper Tuesday, MacKinnon can become just the sixth different player in League history to record a 16-game home assist streak and just the second active player, following Nikita Kucherov (22 GP in 2022-23 & 16 GP in 2018-19).

WESTERN CONFERENCE WILD CARD RACE HEATS UP

Five clubs that are engaged in a tight Wild Card race in the Western Conference are in action during Tuesday’s 12-game slate, including the Predators (32-25-2, 66 points) who currently hold the last Wild Card position and the Wild (28-24-6, 62 points) who are one of four teams within five points of the final spot.

* The Predators, who have won each of their past five games, enter Tuesday’s contest tied with the Jets, Flames and Kings (all w/ 6) for the second-most wins among all Western Conference clubs since 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend behind only the Wild (7). Roman Josi leads his team in points over that span with 2-7—9 (8 GP).

* The Wild have earned a point in each of their past nine home contests against the Hurricanes dating to Oct. 24, 2013 (7-0-2). Should they extend Tuesday, Minnesota’s stretch would tie its longest active home point streak versus an opponent (also 10-0-0 vs. MTL dating to Nov. 1, 2013) and would mark just the fifth such run in franchise history to reach double digits – their longest home point streak versus a single franchise is 17-game stretch against the Oilers from Feb. 25, 2007 to Oct. 13, 2011 (17-0-0).