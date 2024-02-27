Woll shows off musical skills once again in new YouTube video

Maple Leafs goalie played grand piano during team gala last month, adjusts to much smaller instrument this time

Woll plays small piano

© Toronto Maple Leafs

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It may not have been a grand piano this time, but that’s not going to stop Joseph Woll from showing off his musical skills.

In the latest episode of “Blue Room” – a YouTube show from the Toronto Maple Leafs – Woll showed that he can impress on pianos of any size.

Back in January, at the team’s Night With the Blue and White Gala, the goalie turned heads, playing the theme from Hans Zimmer’s Interstellar on the grand piano at the event. So, naturally, Woll was asked about his musical skills in the new YouTube episode.

“When I was younger our family bought a big grand piano,” Woll said in the video. “I tried out piano lessons for a few months and it wasn’t really my thing. I wasn’t great at reading the music, so I kind of scrapped that and I ended up learning how to play by ear and play by memorization. That actually ended up making me love the piano that much more.”

The conversation then shifted to the potential of starting a team band – with Matthew Knies picking up the guitar and Ryan Reaves on the drums – but Woll had a concern.

“I don’t know if I’ve found a singer,” Woll said with a laugh. “I’ve heard [Mark Giordano] sing. I don’t think he’d be the best. [Mitchell Marner] looks like he’d be singing but, again, I don’t know if he’d be the best.”

Woll the got a very small electronic piano – not quite the grand piano he is used to – and he played a rendition of the classical song Canon in D by Johann Pachelbel. He received a strong round of applause from the small audience in the studio, deservedly so.

Even though we couldn’t see the crowd, it may as well have been a standing ovation.

Related Content

Woll shows talent on piano when not in uniform for Maple Leafs

Short Shifts

Chelios' family, celebrities Shoot the Puck as part of jersey retirement festivities

Generations collide as Blackhawks play NHL '94 ahead of Chelios ceremony

Bedard, teammates dress in Chelios gear for number retirement ceremony

Kane receives video tribute, standing ovation in return to Chicago

The Green Men return to Canucks game after 8-year hiatus

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Louie DeBrusk cashes in on golden ticket son, Jake, gave him as a kid 

Sabres dads answer favorite thing about their sons in sweet video

Riley celebrates Black History Month with ceremonial puck drop in Winnipeg

Goal of the Season? Byfield dodges defenders for impressive score

Jokic attends Avalanche game, receives ‘MVP’ chants from crowd

Gritty, Tortorella go 'Old School' with Flyers earmuffs giveaway

Marchand rocks gold jacket to 1,000th game ceremony

Rempe takes rookie lap at MetLife Stadium during 2024 Stadium Series

Giants, Jets welcome Rangers, Islanders to their house at 2024 Stadium Series

Messier, Trottier perform ceremonial puck drop before 2024 Stadium Series

Rangers, Islanders arrive at Stadium Series, share stage with firefighters, policemen

Ducks surprised by goalie coach Maharaj who talks fighting cancer, inspires hope