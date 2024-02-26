Color of Hockey: Iginla's children adding to family's legacy in game

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Black History Month, he profiles Jade, Tij and Joe Iginla, the daughter and sons of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla who are forging their own successful hockey careers.

Jarome Iginla said he didn’t build an outdoor rink at his family’s home for the first time in nearly 10 years because he wasn’t sure who would have time to use it.

Daughter Jade Iginla is a sophomore at Brown University, where she led its NCAA Division I women’s hockey team in scoring for the second consecutive season.

Sons Tij and Joe Iginla are living at home in Kelowna, British Columbia, but they’re also busy living their hockey lives.

Tij, a 17-year-old forward, is the second-leading scorer for Kelowna of the Western Hockey League and is No. 11 on NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings of North American skaters eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Joe, a 15-year-old forward for RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna’s Under-18 team, already has made his debut WHL debut with Edmonton and scored his first major junior goal.

“Over the years, I look back and see pictures of the outdoor rinks that we got to play (on) and battle,” Jarome Iginla said. “This is the first year we didn’t have an outdoor rink, and I was definitely a little bit sad.”

That sadness is supplanted by pride and joy as he watches his children forge their own hockey paths they hope will take them to the pros.

But it almost always goes back to the backyard rink for the Iginlas. Tij remembers the competitive games that would take place on the ice between the siblings and their famous father.

“The only real rivalry was back in the day playing against each other on the outdoor rink.” Tij said. “A little bit of 2-on-2, we’d play that quite a bit. Those games were pretty intense, everybody wanted to win. Usually, it was me and my sister going up against my brother and my dad. That’s kind of where the rivalry was. But other than that, we all like to see each other have success.”