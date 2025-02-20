NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 20

NHL MORNING SKATE: 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF EDITION – FEB. 20, 2025

* Canada and USA return to the ice after a two-day break to clash at the 4 Nations Face-Off final, slated for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, Sportsnet and TVA Sports as well as more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The former eyes its third straight championship at an NHL International Tournament and the latter has its sights set on its first since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

* Sidney Crosby and Zach Werenski share the most points among all players at the 4 Nations Face-Off and can each join rare company in NHL International Tournament history by concluding the League’s most recent best-on-best event in that position.

* The NHL’s brightest stars will be on display for the culmination of the 4 Nations Face-Off, a total that includes 19 combined Stanley Cup wins and 48 combined individual award wins.

EYES ON THE PRIZE: PLAYERS TO WATCH IN THE 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF FINAL

Canada’s Sidney Crosby (1-4—5) and USA’s Zach Werenski (0-5—5), who share the tournament scoring lead, have played pivotal roles for their respective countries at the 4 Nations Face-Off and look to continue their strings of success when the puck drops at TD Garden with a championship on the line (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, SN, TVAS).

* Thirty-seven-year-old Crosby is closing in on an opportunity to lead an NHL International Tournament in scoring for the second time in as many instances after he posted 3-7—10 (6 GP) for Canada in a championship-producing performance at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Only two players, age 30 or older, have concluded an NHL International Tournament with the most points among all skaters (outright or tied): Brett Hull (7-4—11 at 1996 WCH; 32 years, 36 days) and Wayne Gretzky (4-8—12 at 1991 CC; 30 years, 231 days).

* The longtime Penguins captain can also join elite company in NHL best-on-best tournament history by finishing atop all players in scoring for the second time. Gretzky (4x) is the only player to finish with the most points at an NHL International Tournament multiple times (outright or tied).

* Werenski, with at least one point in every game for USA to start the 4 Nations Face-Off, can also join a short list of defensemen to lead an NHL International Tournament in scoring (outright or tied). Canadian defensemen Bobby Orr (2-7—9 in 7 GP) and Denis Potvin (1-8—9 in 7 GP) are the only blueliners to accomplish the feat to date after they finished tied for the points lead at the 1976 Canada Cup with Soviet Union forward Victor Zhluktov (5-4—9 in 5 GP).

* The Blue Jackets defenseman entered the League’s best-on-best tournament with an active 21-game home point streak and continued that trend with USA. Werenski can become the fifth defenseman to register at least one point in each of his first four or more contests of an NHL International Tournament – Potvin (6 GP in 1981 CC), Paul Coffey (5 GP in 1996 WCH & 4 GP in 1984 CC) and Calle Johansson (4 GP in 1996 WCH) are the only ones to do.

NO SHORTAGE OF NHL HARDWARE ON DISPLAY IN 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF FINAL

The League’s first best-on-best tournament in nearly a decade nears its conclusion as Canada and USA meet in an NHL International Tournament final for the third time (also 1996 World Cup of Hockey & 1991 Canada Cup), and the latest chapter of the rivalry at the 4 Nations Face-Off is set to feature an abundance of award winners.

* Each of the past six Stanely Cup champions (2024: FLA, 2023: VGK, 2022: COL, 2021 & 2020: TBL & 2019: STL) will be represented in the 4 Nations Face-Off final between Canada and USA as well as one of a few select active players with three Stanley Cup wins (Sidney Crosby).

* TD Garden is nearly six years removed from hosting Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, when Colton Parayko and Jordan Binnington helped the Blues edge Charlie McAvoy (out for 4 Nations Face-Off final) and Brad Marchand of the Bruins to allow the Doug Armstrong-managed St. Louis squad to claim its first-ever Cup (after ranking last in the overall standings earlier that season). Binnington and Canadian teammate Adin Hill are the only Cup-winning goaltenders at 4 Nations.

* Matthew Tkachuk is the only player on USA’s roster to win the Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2024, with two Florida teammates suiting up on the other side of the ice (Sam Reinhart & Sam Bennett). Jack Eichel (2023 w/ VGK) and Jake Guentzel (2017 w/ PIT) are the other Stanley Cup champions on the American 4 Nations squad.

* Thursday’s contest is also set to showcase the past four Hart Memorial Trophy winners as Nathan MacKinnon (2023-24) and Connor McDavid (2020-21 & 2022-23) clash with Auston Matthews (2021-22) and Co. Each of the skaters captured the award after finishing their respective campaigns with at least 1.70 points per game – highlighted by McDavid’s 153-point season in 2022-23 – and/or 60-plus goals.

* USA’s Connor Hellebuyck is the only goaltender on either roster with a Vezina Trophy on his resume (2023-24 & 2019-20). He is one of three American netminders to capture the award multiple times (also Frank Brimsek: 2 & Tim Thomas: 2).

* Cale Makar (2021-22), who Anthony Cirelli cited as a potential difference-maker for the 4 Nations Face-Off final after the Canadian defenseman missed the round-robin clash between the two countries, accounts for one of two Canadian Norris Trophy winners expected to take part in the winner-take-all rematch (also Drew Doughty). American counterpart Adam Fox (2020-21) owns the only other one in the contest after he was the second defenseman in NHL history to capture the award within his first two seasons (also Bobby Orr).

WHAT THE STARS ARE SAYING

“I’m sure for a lot of us, this probably would be the biggest game of our lives. It’s for a championship, and I think you’re just representing so much more when you have your nation’s colors on. The fact that it’s U.S. versus Canada, just wearing the red, white and blue, that probably makes it what it is.” - Jack Eichel

“People have seen some great hockey, some intense games and guys that really care and appreciate the opportunity to play for their country. With that all said, to have this opportunity to play in the finals is special.” - Sidney Crosby

“The thing that really stands out about this tournament is the speed and the pace. The guys have gotten so good in the last nine years, the pace has elevated so much. It’s incredible to see the speed and the talent of the players these days and I think fans really got to witness that and really loved it.” - Brad Marchand

“It is a Game 7; it’s a winner-take-all situation here. You know what’s at stake, the intensity, the passion, the detail that we have to play with tomorrow. I know the guys will be ready to go.”

- Auston Matthews

“I think it has opened eyes to hockey fans and non-hockey fans and shown what a great sport this. The speed and the skill, the rivalries and the competitiveness of players. This is technically an off week for most players and guys are in here giving it their all and playing for something that’s so much bigger than them.” - Matthew Tkachuk

ICYMI: Keith Tkachuk was the latest guest on The Jackie Redmond Show to break down the 4

Nations Face-Off and his sons’ impact on the tournament.

ROUND ROBIN GAMES AVERAGE 4.6 MILLION VIEWERS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

The six round robin games at the 4 Nations Face-Off delivered an average audience of 4.6 million viewers across North America, up 226% from the comparable 2016 World Cup of Hockey average audience (SN/SN+/CITY/ABC/ESPN/TNT/TRU/TVA Sports).

* Monday’s Canada vs. Finland game attracted an average audience of 4 million viewers across North America, up 181% from the comparable 2016 World Cup of Hockey average audience (TNT/TRU/SN/SN+/TVA Sports).

* Sweden vs. USA, the second game on Monday, garnered an average audience of 3.3 million viewers, up 136% from the comparable 2016 World Cup of Hockey average audience (TNT/TRU/SN/SN+/TVA Sports).

* On Saturday afternoon, Finland vs. Sweden delivered an average audience of 2.5 million viewers across North America, up 79% from the comparable 2016 World Cup of Hockey average audience (SN/SN+/CITY/TVA Sports/ESPN).

USA CLAIMS 4-3 WIN VS. CANADA AT REEVE HOCKEY CLASSIC

The Canada-USA rivalry was revisited ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off final as the national sled hockey team from each country competed at the first-ever Reeve Hockey Classic on Wednesday, an exhibition put on by the NHL at Kasabuski Rink in Saugus, Mass. Tied 3-3 in the final 10 minutes of the third period, Declan Farmer scored the game-winning goal for the Americans – the 200th goal of his career, the most by a sled player in USA Hockey history. NHL.com profiled two members of Canada’s leadership group, captain Tyler McGregor and alternate captain James Dunn.

