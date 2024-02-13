NHL Morning Skate for February 13

* The Rangers, Devils and Flyers – three of the four teams skating in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series – each picked up wins Monday in the lead up to the upcoming weekend festivities.

* Alex Pietrangelo became the sixth defenseman in NHL history to record multiple assists in his 1,000th career game – a list that includes Ryan Suter, Sergei Zubov, Kevin Hatcher, Brad Park and Tim Horton – on a night his teammate, Jonathan Marchessault, joined a short list of players to score in under 30 seconds in consecutive contests.

* An 11-game Tuesday will include the Islanders welcoming the Kraken at UBS Arena for their lone visit in New York’s final game before the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

FLYERS, DEVILS, RANGERS EARN WINS AHEAD OF STADIUM SERIES

The Flyers (29-19-6, 64 points), Devils (26-21-4, 56 points) and Rangers (34-16-3, 71 points) all earned wins Monday as they continue on the path to the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The festivities for the weekend for all three clubs will begin in four days when they partake in an outdoor practice at Metlife Stadium on Friday. Click here for the Interactive Information Guide.

* Morgan Frost scored the first penalty-shot goal of his career to help the Flyers overcome a 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficit and move within one point of the Hurricanes (30-16-5, 65 points) for second place in the Metropolitan Division. Frost joined Scott Laughton (Jan. 18 vs. DAL), Travis Konecny (Dec. 9 at COL) and Sean Couturier (Oct. 17 vs. VAN) as the fourth Philadelphia skater this season to convert on a penalty shot. There has only been one penalty-shot goal at an outdoor game and it was from a team competing in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series – Derek Stepan scored against New Jersey’s Cory Schneider at the 2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium as a member of the Rangers.

* Tyler Toffoli scored the opening goal in New Jersey’s 3-1 win for his 22nd tally of the season – the most among all players skating for a new team in 2023-24. The last Devils player to have as many goals in their first season with the club is Kyle Palmieri (30 in 2015-16). Toffoli enters the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series one goal back of tying David Pastrnak (4) for the most in outdoor contests by any player after he netted the first hat trick in an outdoor game in League history as a member of the Kings (2020 SS).

* Igor Shesterkin (30 saves) recorded his 12th career shutout as the Rangers moved within two points of the Bruins (32-11-9, 73 points) for first place in the Eastern Conference. Shesterkin tied Mike Richter for the fourth-most 30-save shutouts on record by a Rangers netminder, behind Henrik Lundqvist (28), Gump Worsley (12) and Ed Giacomin (9). He could make his outdoor game debut on Feb. 18 and should he see similar results as Monday, Shesterkin would become the sixth goaltender in NHL history with a shutout in an outdoor game, last done so earlier this season by Seattle’s Joey Daccord at the 2024 Winter Classic.

ICYMI: Jacob Trouba’s philanthropic efforts are focused on positively impacting the lives of people with epilepsy was highlighted on International Epilepsy Day on Monday.

ROSSI, FABER AMONG PLAYERS FEATURED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

On a night that featured Jonathan Marchessault score within the opening 30 seconds for the second straight game and Alex Pietrangelo collect two points while skating in his 1,000th milestone contest, it was two Wild rookies that helped lead their club to victory – Brock Faber and Marco Rossi. Faber tied the franchise record for most multi-point games by a rookie defenseman in a single season, while Rossi moved within one of the NHL lead for most goals among rookies. These notes and more can be found in Monday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.

ISLANDERS HIT ICE FOR FINAL TIME BEFORE STADIUM SERIES

Tuesday’s 11-game slate will see the Islanders host the Kraken at UBS Arena in their final game before facing the Rangers outdoors at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 18 in the back half of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

* The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will see over 130,000 fans gather at MetLife Stadium to watch outdoor hockey across two days, starting with the Devils and Flyers on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1) and concluding with the Islanders and Rangers on Sunday (3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

* The “Battle of New York” will be contested outdoors for the second time after the Rangers earned a 2-1 win over the Islanders at Yankee Stadium in the 2014 Stadium Series. Four players who skated for the Islanders in that outdoor game 10 years ago remain with the club including Brock Nelson, who leads the Islanders in goals in 2023-24 and notched their lone tally in that 2014 Stadium Series game against the Rangers. The others: Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin.