Penguins sign 15-year-old fans to 1-day contracts through Make-A-Wish

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Kyle Dubas on Monday unquestionably made the two most important acquisitions of his first season as Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations and general manager.

Partnering with Make-A-Wish, the Penguins signed two 15-year-old fans to one-day contracts.

Kent Kennedy and Jayden Flick, each wearing a jersey with Sidney Crosby's No. 87, took part in a press conference with Dubas after meeting a few players during breakfast. They watched practice from the stands and the bench before joining some on the ice, including Crosby.

"We're able to add two longtime Penguins fans to the organization today, get them signed and ready to roll with us," Dubas said. "We've got a big stretch ahead of us here, a strong push for the (Stanley Cup Playoffs). Adding both of these young men to our program will be a big help for us.

"It's an exciting day for the Penguins to add Jayden and Kent to our program. ... We need them to contribute right away for us here."

It's become a tradition for the Penguins, beginning under former GM Jim Rutherford in 2017 and continuing under Ron Hextall last season after a three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jayden, who has battled Hodgkin lymphoma, was anxious before arriving to the Penguins' practice facility at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. The players quickly put him at ease.

"I was really scared coming here, really nervous when I was back there meeting everyone," Jayden said. "But after meeting everyone, they were really nice. I kind of felt at home."

From Atlantic City, New Jersey, Jayden has roots in Pittsburgh through his dad, Ryan Flick, raised in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a borough 36 miles northeast of the city. Flick attended the conference with his wife, Denice, to support Jayden.

"The term 'grateful' is the one word that comes out for the organization to extend an invitation like this," Flick said. "I don't even know if that word does it justice, but grateful is what I can come up with right now. It's been unbelievable."