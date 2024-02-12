Penguins sign 15-year-old fans to 1-day contracts through Make-A-Wish

Annual tradition since 2017 allows recipients to watch practice, skate with players

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Kyle Dubas on Monday unquestionably made the two most important acquisitions of his first season as Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations and general manager.

Partnering with Make-A-Wish, the Penguins signed two 15-year-old fans to one-day contracts.

Kent Kennedy and Jayden Flick, each wearing a jersey with Sidney Crosby's No. 87, took part in a press conference with Dubas after meeting a few players during breakfast. They watched practice from the stands and the bench before joining some on the ice, including Crosby.

"We're able to add two longtime Penguins fans to the organization today, get them signed and ready to roll with us," Dubas said. "We've got a big stretch ahead of us here, a strong push for the (Stanley Cup Playoffs). Adding both of these young men to our program will be a big help for us.

"It's an exciting day for the Penguins to add Jayden and Kent to our program. ... We need them to contribute right away for us here."

It's become a tradition for the Penguins, beginning under former GM Jim Rutherford in 2017 and continuing under Ron Hextall last season after a three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jayden, who has battled Hodgkin lymphoma, was anxious before arriving to the Penguins' practice facility at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. The players quickly put him at ease.

"I was really scared coming here, really nervous when I was back there meeting everyone," Jayden said. "But after meeting everyone, they were really nice. I kind of felt at home."

From Atlantic City, New Jersey, Jayden has roots in Pittsburgh through his dad, Ryan Flick, raised in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a borough 36 miles northeast of the city. Flick attended the conference with his wife, Denice, to support Jayden.

"The term 'grateful' is the one word that comes out for the organization to extend an invitation like this," Flick said. "I don't even know if that word does it justice, but grateful is what I can come up with right now. It's been unbelievable."

MAW_01

Kent, a native of Uxbridge, Ontario, felt welcome after having a kidney transplant.

"It's an amazing experience," Kent said. "It's truly a great thing that they do for us here. I'm really grateful for this whole experience. ... All the guys have been super nice, having breakfast with the boys. So far, it's been cool."

Kent's parents, Mike and Melanie Kennedy, were equally thankful.

"It's been a pretty emotional day," Melanie said. "He's gone through a lot to get here too. For him to have something really special like this means the world to him."

Meeting Crosby, a hero of Jayden and Kent, was particularly special.

"I think it's inspiring," Crosby said. "I think we all have people we looked up to and continue to look up to even now. You need people like that. To be able to provide that, I think it's inspiring for me. It's not something I take for granted. I think that's important. It just inspires you."

Though Penguins center Evgeni Malkin skated in a track suit before practice, he did not join his teammates because of a maintenance day. Defenseman Kris Letang left midway through for precautionary reasons.

Other than that, practice was normal. But to Kent and Jayden, what happened on the ice could have a lasting impact.

"We have had a relationship with the Penguins for nearly four decades in some shape or form," said Dana Antkowiak, director of marketing and communications for the local Make-A-Wish branch. "While the relationship has had that continuity year after year, it has changed a bit over time. But one thing remains the same, their commitment to making these wishes come true. We're eternally grateful for that.

"These kids are battling critical illnesses. They have gone through more in their 15 years than they ever should have. ... More than just a nice experience, these wishes have the power to transform their lives. It creates this opportunity for hope."

And the Penguins get just as much out of it.

"I think it's an incredible privilege that we have, given the positions that we're in and the jobs we have playing in the NHL," coach Mike Sullivan said. "We gain so much from the opportunity to interact with people like the kids and the families that came here today. They're incredibly inspiring people. That's been my experience.

"I think our players really value that opportunity. I think it's our responsibility to try to help those that maybe aren't as fortunate as we are. We're fortunate and privileged to have a certain platform that allows us to do that. It's a responsibility that we take seriously."

