Women in Hockey: Blair Listino

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Flyers Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Comcast Spectacor, President of Flyers Charities, and Alternate Governor for Philadelphia Flyers Blair Listino:

Name: Blair Listino

Job title: Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Comcast Spectacor, President of Flyers Charities, and Alternate Governor for Philadelphia Flyers

Education (Please list post-secondary institutions and degree/s): University of Colorado, Business Administration

Years of hockey experience (Include on- and off-ice hockey-related experience): 9 years

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences: I lead financial optimization and growth strategies, as well as oversight of all financial matters for the organization. In addition, I oversee key business functions including human resources, community relations, charities, administration, technology and overall business optimization.

What career advice can you give others?

Always be curious, ask questions (even dumb ones), and work to understand each aspect of the business you work in. You don’t have to be an expert in every area, but the more you understand each piece of the puzzle, the more informed you are to make strategic decisions that align to the company’s goals.

What is a quality you admire most in others (personal or professional)?

Responsibility. People who finish what they have started, take ownership, and do not quit when things get tough. These are people that you can rely on and will be there until the end. Being responsible in your professional and personal life means you take accountability and look out for the wellbeing of others.

If you weren’t working in hockey, what would you be doing?

Writing for a travel magazine. I love going to new places that take me out of my comfort zone to try new things and explore new surroundings. I have traveled to 38 countries and love planning trips for my family and friends. You would be surprised how well an excel spreadsheet works for planning a trip.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Colorado

What’s your favorite book?

“Lessons in Chemistry”

One thing you can’t live without:

Green Chili IYKYK

Do you collect anything?

No

What is your hobby outside of work?

Skiing