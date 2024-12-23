NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 23

* Sam Reinhart scored on the power play for yet another special-teams goal, tied for the fourth most on record in a calendar year.

* Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl became the first two players to record 20 points this December and helped each of their teams tie the Senators for the most wins in the final month of 2024.

* Macklin Celebrini returns to his hometown during the latest edition of Prime Monday Night Hockey on Prime Video Canada as 26 teams hit the ice in the final games before the three-day holiday break.

* Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks will also be in action during contests on ESPN and ESPN2 later this week before the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Dec. 31 (5 p.m. ET on TNT, Max, truTV, SN, TVAS).

REINHART ADDS ANOTHER SPECIAL-TEAMS GOAL IN 2024

Sam Reinhart (2-0—2) factored on half of his club’s goals, with the first coming on the power play, to help the Panthers (22-11-2, 46 points) halt their Sunshine State rival’s winning streak at four games and move back into top spot in the Atlantic Division. Florida, which now has its own four-game winning streak, recorded its ninth and 10th shorthanded goals of 2024-25, six more than the next-closest teams.

* Reinhart recorded a League-leading 65th and 66th goal in 2024 as well as his 35th special-teams tally, which tied Dave Andreychuk (35 in 1993) and Brett Hull (35 in 1990) for the third most in the regular season and playoffs combined since 1990. For the full list of this note as well as more #NHLStats and trends from 2024, read the first version of the Year in Review.

* A.J. Greer and Eetu Luostarinen both scored on the same penalty kill – the second time this month a team has done so (PIT on Dec. 7 vs. TOR). Florida had two shorthanded goals in a game for the eighth time in franchise history and third in the past 25 years (also Feb. 9, 2023 vs. SJS & Nov. 19, 2002 at ATL).

AVALANCHE, OILERS TIE FOR MOST WINS IN DECEMBER

The Avalanche (21-15-0, 42 points) and Oilers (21-11-2, 44 points) both earned their eighth win of December, which is tied with the Senators for the most among all clubs, and account for the two highest scorers this month in Nathan MacKinnon (7-14—21 in 11 GP) and Leon Draisaitl (7-13—20 in 10 GP).

* MacKinnon (0-2—2) recorded his third straight multi-assist game, Mikko Rantanen (0-2—2) extended his point streak to nine games for the fifth time in his career and Joel Kiviranta scored his first regular-season hat trick to help Colorado (21-15-0, 42 points) move within two points of Minnesota (20-10-4, 44 points) for second in the Central after entering December outside a playoff spot. Kiviranta, whose first hat trick came in the 2020 Second Round and made him the first rookie in NHL history to score a hat trick in a Game 7, scored three times with his family from Finland visiting for the holidays in the stands. With every hat trick this season, AstraZeneca will donate $3,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation up to $300,000.

* Zach Hyman extended his goal streak to a career-best six games as his Oilers snapped the Senators’ winning streak at six contests thanks to his game-winning tally which came via an assist from Draisaitl, who joined MacKinnon as the only players with 20 points dating to Dec. 1. Draisaitl (14x) tied Paul Coffey and Mark Messier for the fourth-most 20-point calendar months in franchise history, behind Wayne Gretzky (48), Connor McDavid (23) and Jari Kurri (20).

ALL OF SUNDAY IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

All six games in Sunday’s slate can be found in the newest #NHLStats: Live Updates, including the Ducks completing a three-goal comeback and a netminder recording a multi-point game.

* Robby Fabbri found the back of the net twice and Mason McTavish (0-1—1) tallied the shootout winner as Anaheim overcame a 4-1 deficit to record its first three-goal comeback win since Jan. 19, 2023. The Ducks became the eighth team with a three-goal comeback victory this season, following the Avalanche (Dec. 3), Golden Knights (Nov. 25), Blue Jackets (Nov. 21), Sharks (Oct. 28), Panthers (Oct. 26), Blues (Oct. 10) and Flames (Oct. 9).

* Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 22 of 23 shots against and assisted on Hurricanes goals by Sebastian Aho and Jack Roslovic as Carolina (21-11-1, 43 points) strengthened its grip on third place in the Metropolitan Division. Kochetkov became the first goaltender with two points in a game this season.

QUICK CLICKS

* Matt Rempe suspended eight games for boarding and elbowing

* Maple Leafs host *Next Generation Game* against Jets on Monday

* Eric Comrie plays catch with Blue Jays pitcher on ice

* Jake Oettinger in holiday season spirit, gifts young fan stick at practice

* Jets bracing for 'tough test' in rematch against Maple Leafs

Final games include Celebrini’s homecoming on Prime Monday Night Hockey

The final 13 contests before the three-day holiday break are highlighted by Macklin Celebrini playing his first game back home when the Sharks visit Quinn Hughes and the Canucks at Rogers Arena during the latest edition of Prime Monday Night Hockey on Prime Video Canada.

* Celebrini was born in North Vancouver and played for the North Shore Winter Club minor hockey program before moving to the U.S. Celebrini (11-12—23 in 24 GP), who was sidelined for 12 contests this season and ranks third in the rookie scoring race, can become the fastest player in franchise history to reach 25 career points (besting Rob Gaudreau: 29 GP in 1992-93) as well as one of the quickest on any team over the last three decades.

* Connor Bedard, another North Vancouver native and No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft, leads the Blackhawks into their game against Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild at Xcel Energy Center on the one-year anniversary of his epic lacrosse-style goal versus the Blues – Chicago’s opponent at the upcoming Discover NHL Winter Classic. Bedard (Oct. 8) is one of five players with a “cradle” shot attempt this season (also Matvei Michkov on Dec. 12, Brandt Clarke on Nov. 29, Andrei Svechnikov on Nov. 23 & Ryan Hartman on Nov. 3).

* More highlights include Kyle Connor and the League-leading Jets (24-10-1, 49 points) vying to become the first team with 25 wins or 50 points this season, Brad Marchand aiming to become the oldest player in Bruins history with a 10-game point streak, Patrick Kane hoping to join former Red Wings forward Mike Modano as the NHL’s second U.S.-born 1,300-point scorer, Sidney Crosby closing in on Mario Lemieux atop the Penguins’ all-time assists list as well as Patrik Laine looking to log another power-play goal when the Canadiens face his former team.

END OF WEEK HAS ESPN GAMES, OVECHKIN’S POSSIBLE RETURN ON HOCKEY NIGHT

More national telecasts to look forward to after the three-day holiday break:

Friday, Dec. 27 – ESPN2 doubleheader has Blackhawks-Sabres, Avalanche-Utah Hockey Club

* An ESPN2 doubleheader opens with Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks visiting Rasmus Dahlin and the Sabres at KeyBank Center followed by Clayton Keller and Utah Hockey Club hosting Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche at Delta Center.

Saturday, Dec. 28 – Hockey Night in Canada could feature Ovechkin’s return to lineup

* Another star-studded Hockey Night in Canada is highlighted by Dylan Strome and the Capitals visiting William Nylander and the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena as well as Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks hosting Nazem Kadri and the Flames at SAP Center. Alex Ovechkin could return to Washington’s lineup and resume “The Gr8 Chase” after scoring 15 goals in his first 18 games this season.

Sunday, Dec. 29 – ESPN carrying Blackhawks’ final game before Discover NHL Winter Classic

* Bedard and the Blackhawks contest their final game before the Discover NHL Winter Classic when they host Jason Robertson and the Stars at United Center on ESPN. The **#NHLStats Pack: Discover Winter Classic** is now available on the League’s Media site before Chicago clashes with St. Louis at Wrigley Field on New Year’s Eve.