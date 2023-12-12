NHL Morning Skate for December 12

* John Tavares tallied an assist on a late tying goal against his former team to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

* Nathan MacKinnon extended the NHL’s longest active point streak to 12 games and scored the decisive marker in Colorado’s first multi-goal, third-period comeback win of the season.

* It's Connor versus Connor for the first time this season as Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks aim to put a stop to a streaking Connor McDavid and the Oilers in the second matchup of an ESPN doubleheader Tuesday, following a clash between the Red Wings and Blues.

* The 10-game slate also features Logan Cooley and the Coyotes visiting Sidney Crosby and the Penguins on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. Cooley was born in Pittsburgh and is an alumnus of the Little Penguins Learn to Play Program, an initiative spearheaded by Crosby.

Tavares tallies 1,000th career NHL point against former team

John Tavares (435-565—1,000 in 1,054 GP) assisted on the tying goal by Morgan Rielly with 6.4 seconds remaining in regulation to reach the 1,000-point milestone, but New York’s Bo Horvat buried the winner in the opening minute of overtime as Tavares’ former team quelled Toronto’s comeback attempt.

* Horvat had the early overtime winner after Jean-Gabriel Pageau potted one just 13 seconds into extra time Saturday. The Islanders became the eighth team in NHL history to win consecutive games via an opening-minute overtime goal in each contest and first since the Sharks from Jan. 8-11, 2022.

* Mathew Barzal recorded the 12th overtime assist of his NHL career and tied Tavares atop the all-time list for the Islanders (13-7-7, 33 points), who extended their point streak to six games (5-0-1 dating to Nov. 30) and moved into second place in the Metropolitan Division.

MacKINNON CAPS COLORADO’S MULTI-GOAL, THIRD-PERIOD COMEBACK WIN

In a tie game heading into the second period, Cale Makar (1-1—2) scored to give Colorado its first lead of the night, but Calgary responded with four goals of its own to take a 5-3 edge heading into the third frame where the Avalanche buried three straight, capped off by Nathan MacKinnon’s decisive tally, to earn their first multi-goal, third-period comeback win of the season.

* Makar scored his 73rd career goal and surpassed Sandis Ozolinsh (72) for sole possession of second on the franchise’s all-time list among defensemen, behind only Tyson Barrie (75).

* MacKinnon (1-1—2), who extended the NHL’s longest active point streak to 12 games, recorded his 57th career game-winning goal and the fourth in games where the Avalanche overcame a multi-goal, third-period deficit. MacKinnon’s last decisive tally in a multi-goal, third-period come-from-behind victory was when Colorado last achieved the feat on April 9, 2023.

Defensemen Dahlin, Heiskanen help Sabres, Stars secure wins

Rasmus Dahlin (1-1—2) and Miro Heiskanen (2-1—3) had multiple points as Buffalo and Dallas defeated opponents Monday. Click here to read additional notes from the latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.

* Dahlin (53-203—256 in 383 GP) climbed a couple of franchise lists by first passing Bill Hajt (202) for sole possession of the sixth-most assists by Buffalo blueliners and later surpassing Jerry Korab (55) for third place on the club’s all-time multi-point games list among defensemen. Phil Housley (143) and Doug Bodger (57) rank first and second, respectively, on the latter leaderboard.

* Heiskanen (47-176—223 in 381 GP) moved into the top 10 on the franchise’s all-time list for goals among defensemen and had the ninth three-point game of his NHL career. Dallas improved to 11-0-0 in its last 11 home games against Detroit dating to Jan. 12, 2017, which marks the fourth longest home winning streak versus one opponent in franchise history.

QUICK CLICKS

‘Road To The NHL Winter Classic’ begins Wednesday \ Nikita Kucherov, Tomas Hertl, Sam Reinhart named NHL’s ‘Three Stars’ of the week

David Perron, Erik Gudbranson suspended for actions during games on weekend

Connor Bedard Watch: No. 1 picks face off when Blackhawks visit Connor McDavid, Oilers

* Women in Hockey: Meghan Duggan

Tuesday highlighted by Bedard vs. McDavid during ESPN doubleheader

Tuesday’s 10-game slate is highlighted by an ESPN doubleheader, which closes with Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks battling Connor McDavid and the Oilers after Patrick Kane and the Red Wings face Jordan Kyrou and the Blues.

* Bedard (11-12—23 in 27 GP) bedazzled fans with a backhand saucer assist Sunday to boost his rookie-leading point total to 23, which matches the amount McDavid (6-17—23 in 9 GP) has over his nine-game scoring streak dating to Nov. 20. McDavid can record a double-digit point streak for the 13th time in his NHL career and would be the fifth player in League history with as many, joining Wayne Gretzky (31x), Guy Lafleur (15x), Mario Lemieux (14x) and Marcel Dionne (13x).

* Bedard’s 11 goals are one more than McDavid (10-19—29 in 27 GP) had through 27 games in his NHL career. McDavid was sidelined for nearly half of his rookie season but concluded the campaign averaging over a point per game before taking home the Art Ross Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2016-17.