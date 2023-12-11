Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

SECOND STAR – TOMAS HERTL, C, SAN JOSE SHARKS

Hertl paced the NHL with five goals in three contests (5-1—6) to help the Sharks (8-17-3, 19 points) rally from multi-goal deficits to earn points in all three of their games (2-0-1). He notched his sixth career hat trick as San Jose overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to win for the third time in franchise history as part of a 5-4 overtime triumph versus the New York Islanders Dec. 5. Hertl then added two more goals, including the tying marker with 1:29 left in the third period, as the Sharks rallied for a 6-5 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings Dec. 7 – their second all-time win when trailing by four goals. He closed the week with the primary assist on the tying goal in the final minute of regulation as San Jose overcame a two-goal, third-period deficit for an eventual 5-4 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights Dec. 10. The 30-year-old Hertl has played in 27 total games this season, leading the Sharks in goals (9), assists (t-15) and points (24).