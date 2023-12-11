Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Lightning forward, Sharks center Hertl, Panthers forward Reinhart earn honors

3-Stars-Week-09_NHLcom

NEW YORK -- Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl and Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Dec. 10.

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov posted 4-3—7, including three game-winning goals, in four contests to propel the Lightning (13-11-5, 31 points) to a 3-1-0 week. He registered 1-1—2, highlighted by the decisive tally, in both a 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars Dec. 4 and a 3-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins Dec. 6. Kucherov then was held off the scoresheet in a 5-1 loss to the Nashville Predators Dec. 7, but rebounded with 2-1—3 – including his sixth career overtime goal – in a 4-3 triumph versus the Seattle Kraken Dec. 9. The 30-year-old Kucherov, who was named the NHL’s “First Star” of November, currently holds a seven-point lead in the Art Ross Trophy race, with 19-28—47 in 28 total appearances this season. He also ranks among the 2023-24 leaders in goals (1st; 19), assists (1st; 28), power-play assists (1st; 15), power-play points (1st; 22), shots on goal (1st; 137), points per game (1st; 1.68), multi-point games (t-1st; 13), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 4) and power-play goals (t-3rd; 7).

TBL@SEA: Kucherov sends home game-winning goal

SECOND STAR – TOMAS HERTL, C, SAN JOSE SHARKS

Hertl paced the NHL with five goals in three contests (5-1—6) to help the Sharks (8-17-3, 19 points) rally from multi-goal deficits to earn points in all three of their games (2-0-1). He notched his sixth career hat trick as San Jose overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to win for the third time in franchise history as part of a 5-4 overtime triumph versus the New York Islanders Dec. 5. Hertl then added two more goals, including the tying marker with 1:29 left in the third period, as the Sharks rallied for a 6-5 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings Dec. 7 – their second all-time win when trailing by four goals. He closed the week with the primary assist on the tying goal in the final minute of regulation as San Jose overcame a two-goal, third-period deficit for an eventual 5-4 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights Dec. 10. The 30-year-old Hertl has played in 27 total games this season, leading the Sharks in goals (9), assists (t-15) and points (24).

SJS@NYI: Hertl's hat trick helps Sharks earn comeback win

THIRD STAR – SAM REINHART, C, FLORIDA PANTHERS

Reinhart topped the NHL with seven assists and eight points in three outings (1-7—8) to lift the Panthers (17-8-2, 36 points) to a perfect week. He notched 1-2—3 in a 5-4 triumph over the Dallas Stars Dec. 6 before collecting one helper in a 3-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins Dec. 8. Reinhart then recorded his fourth career four-point performance, and first with four assists, in a 5-2 win versus the Columbus Blue Jackets Dec. 10. The 28-year-old Reinhart, who is averaging nearly a point per game since being acquired Florida in July 2021 (81-105—186 in 187 GP), sits fifth in the NHL with 17-20—37 through 27 total appearances this season. He also places among the top 2023-24 performers in multi-point games (t-1st; 13), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 4), plus/minus (3rd; +18), shooting percentage (3rd; 25.8% – minimum: 1 SOG/GP), power-play goals (t-3rd; 7) and goals (t-4th; 17).

DAL@FLA: Reinhart rips it in to extend the Panthers' lead to 2-1

