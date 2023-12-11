Women in Hockey: Meghan Duggan

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at New Jersey Devils director, player development Meghan Duggan:

Name: Meghan Duggan

Job title: Director, player development

Education: BS Biology – University of Wisconsin, Madison

Years of hockey experience (Include on- and off-ice hockey-related experience): 30+

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences: Works across all levels of the development department’s operations, with a specific focus on on-ice and off-ice information, including live player assessments/reporting, player profiling and progressions. Duggan also coordinates with management, coaches, scouts, athlete care, development department and others on the design, improvement, and execution of progress plans for players within the organization.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given?

Showing up each day to work with intention and purpose will separate the good from the great.

What career advice can you give others?

What is a quality you admire most in others (personal or professional)? The ability to connect with those around you. The best leaders, teammates, and colleagues I have been around are those who have a natural and innate ability to connect with people and create an environment that encourages a sense of belonging. I believe leadership (and success in general) truly centers around creating a people first environment.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement to date?

What do you love most about your job? My job really affords me the unique opportunity right now to learn and be involved in all facts of the organization. It’s all encompassing and I really enjoy that part of it – being involved in everything from player evaluations, to on ice work, to scouting, to learning more about front office decision making, etc. Alignment across the organization when it comes to how we do our work and how we communication across departments is critical to the success of our group and I enjoy the part of my job that bridges and connects a lot of different areas.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Australia/New Zealand

What’s your favorite book?

“Grit” by Angela Duckworth



One thing you can’t live without:

Chapstick

Do you collect anything?

Nope!

What is your hobby outside of work?

Family (being with my kids!) and fitness!