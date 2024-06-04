NHL, Intuit QuickBooks announce multiyear Canadian partnership

TORONTO & NEW YORK – Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes Intuit QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multi-year Canadian partnership, naming Intuit QuickBooks the Official Small Business Accounting Software of the NHL.

The partnership, effective immediately, will provide Intuit QuickBooks with a number of exclusive League marketing rights and designations to use in national advertising, marketing and promotional initiatives that will help Intuit QuickBooks connect with the NHL and its fanbase.

According to a survey from Intuit QuickBooks, nearly one in three Canadians consider themselves an entrepreneur, and the NHL partnership provides a unique opportunity for QuickBooks to connect with Canadians through the official national winter sport of the country, including the growing and evolving small business population.

“A sponsorship with the NHL is an incredibly powerful opportunity for Intuit QuickBooks to foster connection and conversation with Canadians, including those who make up our small business community,” says Puja Subrun, Director of Marketing at Intuit QuickBooks, Canada. “Especially as we start to see the face of entrepreneurship change, with younger and more diverse business owners entering the landscape, we want to reach them early in their business journey to let them know that QuickBooks is on their team.”

“As we head into the Stanley Cup Final this Saturday, we are proud to welcome Intuit QuickBooks to the NHL family where we will build impactful fan-focused programs to engage our passionate fans in Canada,” said Chris Falkiner, NHL Vice President, Business Development Solutions. “Intuit QuickBooks sees the value the NHL audience can deliver to drive business efforts, and through our partnership, they will be able to tell creative stories to NHL fans, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and Intuit QuickBooks customers.”

Intuit QuickBooks and the NHL will work together to bring fans and entrepreneurs unique experiences throughout the partnership, including:

*Broadcast exposure through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during NHL regular season and Stanley Cup® Playoffs games broadcast on Rogers Sportsnet in Canada

*The ability to activate across NHL digital platforms to engage consumers and fans

*An opportunity for Intuit QuickBooks to showcase inspiring stories of small businesses in Canada

Stay tuned to see how Intuit QuickBooks will help NHL fans get inspired by entrepreneurship and celebrate small business growth and success.