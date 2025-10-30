 'NHL Hockey Academy' debuts on League's YouTube channel

1st episode gives inside look at players' training routines

NHL_Hockey_Academy_on_YouTube
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The NHL has launched a new series, “NHL Hockey Academy presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink,” featuring NHL Players demonstrating their hockey skills and drills on the NHL’s YouTube channel. The series showcases four NHL players – St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou, Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti, Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson and New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes – showing essential hockey skills and exercises in nine short episodes hosted by NHL Network analyst and NHL alumnus Jason Demers. The first episode, “Boost Your Shot Like Jordan Kyrou,” is available here on the NHL’s YouTube channel.

The series will explore topics including techniques to increase shot strength and accuracy, speed, defensive strategy, becoming a better playmaker, and more. In each episode, a rising star NHL player will perform a skill on the ice and demonstrate an off-ice exercise related to the hockey skill, giving fans the ultimate hockey video handbook and an inside look at players’ own training routines.

“Showcasing some ideas around skill development in the ‘NHL Hockey Academy’ series was a ton of fun,” said Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues. “Hopefully aspiring hockey players out there can take some of these tips that we use as NHL players and apply them to their work in becoming the best player they can be – both on and off the ice.”

The “NHL Hockey Academy” content series further strengthens BODYARMOR Sport Drink’s visibility within the hockey community and underscores its commitment to empowering the next generation of athletes. As the Official Sports Drink of the National Hockey League since 2024, BODYARMOR continues to fuel performance and inspire excellence both on and off the ice.

New episodes of “NHL Hockey Academy presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink” will drop weekly on the NHL’s YouTube channel. The series is executive produced by Matt Nicholson for NHL Productions.

