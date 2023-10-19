NHL, Fastenal announce multiyear global partnership extension

NEW YORK & WINONA, Minn., -- Fastenal Company (Nasdaq: FAST), a global leader in supply chain solutions and industrial distribution, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear global partnership extension. The renewed partnership expands Fastenal’s international NHL presence to include presenting sponsorship of all NHL Global Series European games, as well as the NHL’s primetime international broadcast series NHL Saturday and NHL Sunday.

In North America, Fastenal will continue their support for tentpole NHL events, including NHL Heritage Classic™, NHL Winter Classic®, NHL All-Star Weekend, and NHL Stadium Series™. In addition to exposure on NHL marketing assets, such as Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising, Fastenal will provide on-the-ground support for NHL Hockey Operations to help streamline venue operations and outdoor rink builds. Fastenal will also be the presenting partner of the Fastest Skater event at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills™ in Toronto.

As the Official Supply Chain Partner of the NHL, Fastenal will remain focused on providing its services and solutions to the NHL, NHL Clubs, and NHL arenas. The League, its Clubs, and arenas, can take advantage of Fastenal’s inventory management services, digital solutions, and global network of in-market locations to strengthen the supply chain and streamline their operations.

“We’re thrilled to extend and expand our global partnership with Fastenal,” said Kyle McMann, NHL Senior Vice President, Global Business Development. “Our Hockey Operations group has integrated Fastenal into our event build process, and we’ve come to expect and rely on Fastenal’s accessibility and efficiency at our events around the world. Our extension highlights the League’s commitment to Club and arena operations, and we look forward to growing the sport with Fastenal’s help.”

“The National Hockey League knows what it takes to put a great product on the ice, and Fastenal is proud to be a trusted part of that process,” said Fastenal President and CEO, Dan Florness. “The NHL is a global sport, and Fastenal is a global supply chain partner, so we’re especially excited to expand our brand presence and create new opportunities through our presenting sponsorship of NHL Global Series European games.”

Visit www.fastenal.com/NHL for more details.