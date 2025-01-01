Fantasy: 2024 year in review by the numbers

Number: 1

The Florida Panthers became the first team since the Stanley Cup Playoffs expanded to 16 teams in 1980 to go from being the lowest-seeded postseason team one year to Stanley Cup champions the following season. After the Panthers made the 2023 Stanley Cup Final as the second wild card in the Eastern Conference but lost to the Vegas Golden Knights, they became the third team in the expansion era (since 1967-68) to win the Cup after losing the Final the year prior (Edmonton Oilers in 1984; Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009). Florida became the fourth first-time winner of the Stanley Cup in the past seven seasons (Vegas in 2023; St. Louis Blues in 2019; Washington Capitals in 2018).