Biggest fantasy hockey steals for 2024

A look back at fantasy hockey in 2024 with the five biggest fantasy steals of the year.

Jesper Bratt, LW/RW, New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils wing ranks 18th in the entire NHL in points (85 in 84 regular-season games) since Jan. 1 and is tied for 15th in assists (58) over the span. Despite the Devils missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024 and his linemates changing under multiple coaches over the 2024 calendar year, Bratt provided strong category coverage of even-strength points (58; tied for 13th in League), shots on goal (241; tied for 23rd) and power-play points (25; tied for 35th among forwards) and continues to be a perennial fantasy draft steal.

Brandon Hagel, LW/RW, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning wing is quietly tied for ninth in the entire NHL in even-strength points (71 in 76 games) since Jan. 1, tied for ninth in primary assists (39) and tied for 19th in points (84) over that span. Hagel is tied for 20th in points per game (1.11) and second on the Lightning in the category behind elite right wing Nikita Kucherov (1.80; leads League in category).

Hagel is tied with Kucherov and two others for 11th in even-strength goals (28) during the 2024 calendar year and four behind center teammate Brayden Point (32; eighth) for Tampa Bay’s lead. Hagel is also among the NHL leaders in shorthanded points (five; tied for third) and a big reason the Lightning lead the League in regular-season goals per game (3.82) since Jan. 1.

Dylan Guenther, RW, Utah Hockey Club / Arizona Coyotes

The Utah Hockey Club forward scored 34 goals in 79 games during the 2024 calendar year, ranking first on his team and tied for 23rd in the League despite playing on mostly the second line. Guenther is tied for sixth in power-play goals (16) and tied for 25th in power-play points (28). The 21-year-old, who was the ninth pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, is the youngest player in the top 25 in goals, power-play goals and power-play points during the 2024 calendar year.

Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman scored 21 goals during the 2024 calendar year, third in the NHL at the position behind Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (24) and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators (22). Werenski’s 14 even-strength goals rank second among defensemen behind Josi (16), and he’s also second in shots on goal (239; behind Makar’s 251), second in average ice time (25:39 per game) and tied for second in power-play goals (seven; behind Makar’s nine) as a fixture on Columbus’ top pair and first man-advantage unit. Werenski is eighth among defensemen in points (67 in 71 games) and tied for fourth at the position in points per game (0.94), making him hands down the biggest fantasy steal at the position.

Joey Daccord, G, Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken goalie had the first ever NHL Winter Classic shutout on Jan. 1, a sign of things to come for the seventh-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft (199th overall). Daccord emerged as a workhorse goalie for Seattle in 2024; his .914 save percentage ranks second among the 18 goalies who had at least 50 starts during the 2024 calendar year behind Connor Hellebuyck (.925). Daccord, who went undrafted on average in fantasy last season, also ranks among the NHL leaders this calendar year in goals-against average (2.48; sixth, minimum 40 games played), tied for 17th in games played (51) and tied for 19th in wins (23).

NOTE: Stats are from Jan. 1 to Dec. 26, 2024.