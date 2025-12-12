NHL, Fanatics unveil 2026 Stadium Series jereys for Bruins, Lightning

NEW YORK -- Today, the National Hockey League (NHL) and Fanatics, the League’s authentic outfitter, unveiled the uniforms for the highly anticipated 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins. The marquee event will be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on February 1, 2026, marking the first time in League history that an outdoor game will be played in a football stadium in the state of Florida. Live coverage of the game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN in the U.S. and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

The uniforms, designed by Fanatics with collaboration from both teams and the League, capture the distinctive elements of the Tampa region, the power of the lightning bolt and the vibrant warmth of Florida’s sunshine rays. NHL Stadium Series uniforms embrace an innovative, next-generation design approach that pushes creative boundaries beyond traditional game jerseys. (Photos and video are available here.)

Starting Monday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. ET, the 2026 NHL Stadium Series jerseys will be available for purchase across the Fanatics network of sites including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, Fanatics.com, the NHL Shop NYC flagship store and at official online and retail locations of both clubs.

The Lightning’s uniform design features a two-tone look with the royal blue of the current home jersey paired with a new sky blue, incorporating the powerful lightning bolt texture, pirate-inspired accents, acknowledgements to the team’s Bolt for Life Members and its history:

Introducing Sky Blue: The newest addition to the Lightning color palette adds a modern, clean brightness reflective of an outdoor game under the Tampa Bay sky, while the Bolts blue jersey base honors this historic game being played at home.

Outdoor Heritage: The crest and numbers deploy the same distinct font from the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, keeping continuity intact among historic outdoor moments in franchise history.

Pirate Lore: An all-new shoulder patch design pays tribute to Tampa's swashbuckling heritage.

Invasion of Details: Debossed designs on the sleeves reveal a hidden outline of beads forming a bond to the Bolt for Life logo, recognizing the team’s season ticket base.

Raise the Battle Flag: A high-flying nod to the jolly roger, the pirate life and a one-of-a-kind outdoor hockey setting.

Detail in the Collar: Additional beads along the neckline weave a subtle homage to a pirate’s most crucial accessory.

The Bruins’ uniform design introduces a bold, vibrant gold and features a sun ray debossed motif on the sleeves - an homage to the game’s setting. Additional uniform details include:

A front crest featuring “Boston” in combination with the team’s shoulder mark introduced this season.

Drawing inspiration from the Bruins’ primary crest, the new shoulder patch features the team’s “B” monogram layered over dynamic bear claw slashes.

The back neck collar displays the acronyms of the six states that make up New England.

The loop label features “BOS” set against golden sun rays.

The 2026 NHL Stadium Series will be the second of two outdoor games hosted in Florida and the culmination of a month-long celebration of hockey in the state. For the first time ever, NHL outdoor hockey will be played in the Sunshine State when the 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers play the New York Rangers at loanDepot park, home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins, on Jan. 2, 2026. The two outdoor games will commemorate the explosive growth of hockey in Florida over the last three decades.

A limited number of tickets to the game are still available via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL®.