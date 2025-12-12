Lightning score 4 in first period, cruise past Devils

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and an assist, Nikita Kucherov had four assists, and Jonas Johansson made 33 saves for the Lightning (18-11-2), who have won two in a row.

Luke Hughes and Paul Cotter each had a goal and an assist for the Devils (17-13-1), who have lost six of their past seven games and five straight at home.

Jacob Markstrom made four saves on seven shots before being replaced by Jake Allen at 7:56 of the first period for the Devils. Allen made 23 saves in 52:04 of relief.

Nick Paul gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead on a snap shot from the left hashmarks at 2:57 of the first period.

51 seconds later, Kucherov set up Darren Raddysh at the blue line for the one-timer, which put the Lightning up 2-0 at 3:48.

Luke Hughes cut the lead to 2-1 at 7:00. Hughes received the pass from Brenden Dillon before spinning away from the defender and getting a quick snap shot past Johansson for the score.

Tampa Bay answered with a 26-foot backhand goal from Pontus Holmberg from the right face-off circle to make it 3-1 at 7:56 and end Markstrom's night.

Jake Guentzel scored to give the Lighting a 4-1 lead with a power-play goal from the slot at 15:00.

Bjorkstrand extended it to 5-1 on wrist shot at the left post at 6:19 of the second period.

Jesper Bratt scored a power-play goal to pull the Devils within 5-2 on a breakaway at 13:12.

Hagel scored with a snap shot during a delayed penalty on the Devils for a 6-2 lead at 16:35.

Angus Crookshank scored his first goal for the Devils to make it 6-3 at 3:13 of the third period.

Brayden Point gave the Lightning a 7-3 lead at 7:55.

Cotter scored a power-play goal to make it 7-4 at 15:28.

Bjorkstrand scored again, this time a power-play goal at 15:57 for the 8-4 final.