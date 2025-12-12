Lightning score 4 in first period, cruise past Devils

Bjorkstrand scores twice, Kucherov has 3 assists for Tampa Bay; New Jersey is 1-6-0 in past seven games

Lightning at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Tampa Bay Lighting scored four goals in the first period on the way to a 8-4 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Thursday.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and an assist, Nikita Kucherov had four assists, and Jonas Johansson made 33 saves for the Lightning (18-11-2), who have won two in a row.

Luke Hughes and Paul Cotter each had a goal and an assist for the Devils (17-13-1), who have lost six of their past seven games and five straight at home.

Jacob Markstrom made four saves on seven shots before being replaced by Jake Allen at 7:56 of the first period for the Devils. Allen made 23 saves in 52:04 of relief.

Nick Paul gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead on a snap shot from the left hashmarks at 2:57 of the first period.

51 seconds later, Kucherov set up Darren Raddysh at the blue line for the one-timer, which put the Lightning up 2-0 at 3:48.

Luke Hughes cut the lead to 2-1 at 7:00. Hughes received the pass from Brenden Dillon before spinning away from the defender and getting a quick snap shot past Johansson for the score.

Tampa Bay answered with a 26-foot backhand goal from Pontus Holmberg from the right face-off circle to make it 3-1 at 7:56 and end Markstrom's night.

Jake Guentzel scored to give the Lighting a 4-1 lead with a power-play goal from the slot at 15:00.

Bjorkstrand extended it to 5-1 on wrist shot at the left post at 6:19 of the second period.

Jesper Bratt scored a power-play goal to pull the Devils within 5-2 on a breakaway at 13:12.

Hagel scored with a snap shot during a delayed penalty on the Devils for a 6-2 lead at 16:35.

Angus Crookshank scored his first goal for the Devils to make it 6-3 at 3:13 of the third period.

Brayden Point gave the Lightning a 7-3 lead at 7:55.

Cotter scored a power-play goal to make it 7-4 at 15:28.

Bjorkstrand scored again, this time a power-play goal at 15:57 for the 8-4 final.

Latest News

Lee has 4 points for Islanders in win against Ducks

Wennberg scores in OT, Sharks rally past Maple Leafs

Stutzle scores 2 goals, Senators hold off Blue Jackets

Stone scores in OT, Golden Knights edge Flyers

Blackhawks show off hockey-inspired renovation at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

McAvoy returns for Bruins against Jets

NHL unveils 2026 Stadium Series jerseys for Lightning, Bruins

NHL Status Report: Cooley out minimum of 8 weeks for Mammoth

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Teams unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

NHL EDGE stats: Vezina Trophy race wide open

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Panthers eye 4th straight win, visit League-leading Avalanche

Bronte’s hockey journey from Australia made possible by parents' hard choices

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL to host outdoor fan festival before 2026 Winter Classic

Dunn's OT goal caps Kraken comeback against Kings