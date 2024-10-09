Mailbag: Penguins, Capitals retooling around aging cores; Lindgren's future with Rangers

Which aging team will rebuild first, the Penguins or Capitals? Crosby, Malkin, Ovechkin and Co. are all 35-plus. Time for a youth movement? How much longer do these teams have until they start the rebuild? -- @theashcity

The Capitals and Penguins are in the mushy middle of the NHL, attempting to retool on the fly around aging cores that have brought them so much success. They're borderline Stanley Cup Playoff contenders but not Stanley Cup contenders. The Penguins missed the playoffs the past two seasons. The Capitals barely made it in last season despite a minus-37 goal differential and were swept by the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference First Round. For the Capitals, Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson have two more years left on their contracts. For the Penguins, Sidney Crosby (three more), Erik Karlsson (three) and Kris Letang (four) are all signed through at least the 2026-27 season. Evgeni Malkin has two remaining. Timelines suggest it'll be the Capitals who move into the next generation first, but I don't expect either team will go into a full-fledged Chicago Blackhawks-type or San Jose Sharks-type rebuild.

They're both trying to set the table now to avoid that by being smart with assets (like Pittsburgh trading Jake Guentzel last season when it was clear it wasn't a Cup contender) and not rushing prospects if they're not ready for the NHL. They need to keep their first-round picks too and continue to build a prospect base through the draft.

Essentially, they're attempting to do the same thing, which is to stay relevant with the franchise legends while building levels behind them. The levels are mid-to-late 20s impact NHL players, players in their early 20s who have the potential to develop into impact players, and recently drafted prospects who will be ready in a few years. Washington added forwards Andrew Mangiapane and Pierre-Luc Dubois, and defensemen Jakob Chychrun and Matt Roy hoping to build on last season and not just return to the playoffs but make some noise in the postseason. The Penguins retooled their depth and might have landed a future star by acquiring 20-year-old forward Rutger McGroarty in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets. If they hold up, they could compete for a playoff spot. How it plays out will determine what happens before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline on March 7. Management, it appears, will let the players dictate how they proceed this season, but it's still going to be in line with trying to stay relevant while keeping a focus on the future after the legends are gone. It's not an easy plan to execute, but if it works it'll keep the Penguins and Capitals out of the dark days of a full-fledged rebuild.