Mailbag: Utah's playoff hopes, Stone's health, next contract for Draisaitl

Is the environment at Prudential Center for a Devils-Rangers game one of the most unique in the NHL? I know fellow NJD fans hate the split crowd (I personally think it's great), but I'm not sure there's many other environments that beat it when both teams are good. -- @NJDtootant

It's a terrific atmosphere when the fans of each team are going at it in the same building, especially when the games are impactful for both teams, even if it angers some New Jersey fans. But it's hard to say it's the most unique in the NHL because there are other environments that are like it for the same reason.

The Rangers against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena is one. Rangers fans travel well, and they don't have to go that far to invade Islanders country. It's hard to say it's a split crowd, but I know it would be fantastic to see a Rangers-Islanders playoff series to gauge how many Rangers fans can infiltrate the building in Elmont. The Rangers and Islanders have not played in the playoffs since 1994.

Toronto Maple Leafs fans travel well to Buffalo and that can be a split crowd too. That's another one that is hard to gauge, though, because the Sabres have missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons, and it's been easier for Toronto fans to get tickets for games in Buffalo. Let's have the Sabres become a contender again and see how challenging it is for Maple Leafs fans to get in the building.

All right, here's one to get the brain going: Who do you think would be on the average NHL player's Mount Rushmore of hip-hop artists, and do you think mandatory neck protectors are coming for the NHL? -- @TheYzerPlan

I have no answer for the first one and I won't even attempt to answer it. But the second one is the question that truly matters in the grand scheme of the NHL.

There's a very real possibility that at some point soon neck protection becomes mandatory, i.e. grandfathered into the NHL. The American Hockey League announced Friday that its Board of Governors unanimously approved the mandatory use of cut-resistant neck protection for all players and on-ice officials beginning this season. They previously made mandatory the use of cut-resistant socks and wrist sleeves for all players and officials last season.

The NHL and the NHL Players' Association have been in consultation about proper cut-resistant materials for necks, wrists and ankles for several seasons. Urgency for the matter increased last season when former NHL player Adam Johnson sustained a fatal neck wound from a skate blade during a game in Great Britain. The League and the NHLPA have been working with equipment companies to manufacture products for players to test and potentially use. Several players began wearing cut-resistant neckwear on their own last season as more materials became available. The NHL and NHLPA have a joint committee (Protective Equipment Sub-Committee) that studies the market for cut-resistant materials.

Eleven years ago, the NHL made mandatory use of visors for all players with fewer than 25 games of NHL experience. Now there are only a handful of players who are grandfathered under the rule, but eventually all players in the League will be required to wear one. The same thing could happen with cut-resistant materials for necks, wrists and ankles.

What are the real odds that Mark Stone can stay healthy for 82 games this year? Vegas needs him now more than ever. -- @Crow_Guitarist

The odds are low, as in don't bet on it happening, with all due respect to the Vegas Golden Knights captain. Stone never has played all 82 games during an NHL season. He played 80 games with the Ottawa Senators in 2014-15, his first full NHL season, but that's his high-water mark. He has missed 110 of 246 games the past three seasons because of persistent back issues in 2021-22 and 2022-23, and a lacerated spleen last season. Stone plays an effectively violent game, making him essential to Vegas' playoff hopes but prone to injury. The hope here is that he can play all 82 this season, but realistically that's not a very good bet.