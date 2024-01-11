NHL EDGE stats: Tippett reaches top skating speed of season

Flyers wing surpasses mark previously held by Lightning center Point

Owen-Tippett

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Director

Owen Tippett of the Philadelphia Flyers reached the fastest skating speed of this season (24.21 mph) late in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old forward surpassed the previous season high in max speed, an NHL EDGE stat, held by Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point, who reached 24.15 mph in the third period against the Florida Panthers on Dec. 27. Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon has the third-highest max speed (24.05 mph) of the season in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 23.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Tippett also has the third-highest max shot speed among all NHL forwards this season (99.97 mph at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 12) behind forwards Kasperi Kapanen of the St. Louis Blues (101.36 mph at Avalanche on Nov. 1) and Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres (101.09 vs. Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 5).

Among the NHL EDGE stats leaders in various categories, Tippett has excelled in 20-plus mph speed bursts (151; 98th percentile) and mid-range shots on goal (43; 95th percentile) this season.

Tippett scored a goal on five shots on goal in a 3-2 shootout win against Montreal on Wednesday and leads the Flyers in shots on goal (144), is second on the team in goals (14 in 41 games) and third in hits (63). He scored an NHL career-high 27 goals for Philadelphia last season.

