Quick loses final NHL game, Panthers edge Rangers

Reinhardt scored the go-ahead goal with 1:50 remaining, finishing with a wrist shot in the left face-off circle after Luke Kunin fed him from below the goal line.

Quick, 40, announced earlier Monday that this would be the goalie's last game after 19 seasons in the NHL. The three-time Stanley Cup winner has the most wins (410) and shutouts (65) of any United States-born goalie in NHL history and is 12th overall in victories.

He made 14 saves in the loss. Florida had only taken three shots on goal in the third before Reinhardt’s game-winner.

The Panthers all lined up to shake hands with Quick when the game was over.

Mackie Samoskevich also scored for the Panthers (39-38-4), who have won their past two. Daniil Tarasov made 24 saves, stopping all 13 shots he faced in the third.

Matthew Robertson and Gabe Perreault scored for the Rangers (33-39-9), who have lost three straight.

Both teams have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

Reinhardt gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 9:35 of the first period. He charged the net and knocked in a rebound after Quick stopped Tobias Bjornfot on the rush.

Samoskevich made it 2-0 at 11:31, skating in on Quick following a turnover and putting a wrist shot off the crossbar and in.

The Rangers cut it to 2-1 at 15:19 when Robertson scored on a point shot through traffic.

Perreault then tied it 2-2 at 17:20 of the second period. Adam Fox’s shot from the top of the slot went off of Tarasov’s pad and bounced in off the skate of Perreault at the side of the net.

Each team concludes its season on Wednesday; the Rangers will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Panthers will host the Detroit Red Wings.