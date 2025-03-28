2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Porter Martone, a right wing with Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League, will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27 and 28. The 18-year-old (6-foot-3, 208 pounds), who was born in Peterborough, Ontario, is No. 4 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American players for the 2025 draft. He finished the regular season as Brampton's leading scorer and was tied for seventh in the OHL with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games as team captain. Brampton will face Oshawa in the best-of-7 first round of the OHL playoffs beginning Friday.

Hello hockey fans:

It was a good way to finish off the regular season (13-2-2 in their last 17 games) and now we're ready for the OHL playoffs. We started to play for each other, play with some urgency and really focus on the details, and I think that's why our record was so good down the stretch. Hopefully, it continues in the playoffs.

I feel momentum is contagious, so you definitely want to be entering the playoffs hot and playing the right way, and I think we are. I feel we've got the perfect momentum, and we've got the level heads and the perfect amount of confidence heading into this first round.