Schaefer, Spence discuss CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

Erie stars Matthew Schaefer and Malcolm Spence showcased their strong bond as teammates and friends on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast.
Schaefer, a defenseman, and Spence, a forward, are two of the 23 players selected to play for the Canadian Hockey League against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team in the inaugural CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge, with games at Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN) and at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario, on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN).
But the two spent as much time making fun of each other as they did discussing their strong starts to the season during their appearance on the podcast.
Spence has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 23 Ontario Hockey League games this season; Schaefer has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 14 games.
"I'd say haircut chirps are the big chirps between the two of us," Spence said.