Schaefer, Spence discuss CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

That's one of the many digs the two threw at each other during an entertaining session that also included criticism of each other's singing and dancing ability. It was ironic because Spence's mother is a former competitive dancer who now owns her own dance studio.

She has passed on rating their dance moves, however.

"I honestly think we've talked about that with her before, and she's like, 'Yeah, I'm OK. I'll stick to dance at the studio,'" Schaefer said.

Schaefer and Spence also talked about how having each other to go through the draft process has helped ease any stress they might be feeling.

"It's just nice to know that he's there," Spence said. "Even when we're coming to this event, it's like, 'Oh, what are you packing?' Just little stuff like that. I think it goes a long way, because you have another person you can talk to and it's safe and whatnot. And it's nice because we're best friends off the ice. So, it's nice to go through it with your best friend."

"NHL Draft Class" co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also discussed how the run-up to the 2025 NHL Draft is looking so far, and where some the top prospects fit into the draft puzzle, among them Boston College center James Hagens, Brampton forward Porter Martone and Saginaw forward Michael Misa.

