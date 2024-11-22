2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

James Hagens of Boston College in Hockey East will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old center (5-foot-10, 178 pounds), who was born in Hauppauge, New York, is an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and a projected first-round pick. He has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 10 games this season. Hagens led the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team with 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) in 58 games last season.
Hello hockey fans,
It's been quite a month, and it began with a memorable tribute game at home for former Boston College players Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau, and Tony Voce, against Maine on Nov. 8.
Skating out for warmups, some players wearing a jersey with Gaudreau on the back and some wearing Voce on the back really hit home after the tragic events that happened. I feel like that night we kind of played for them. We understood that those guys put their heart and soul out on the ice every single time they got the opportunity to play. Our mission was to play hard in their memory.