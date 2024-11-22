2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Leonard's game-winner was an awkward kind of play. It's kind of one of those things that just happens and there's no explanation, really. It's a hockey play, and kind of getting a little lucky, but we'll take it.

It's been great having an opportunity to play on a line with Leonard and Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers). It's something I'm super grateful for. I'm out there with them so I get to see all the things they do and to be able to say you're a part of it, is super cool. I want to make sure I have the full trust in those guys, knowing they're going to make the right play and they're going to work their hardest to get that puck back, so it's exciting being able to go out on the ice with them every shift.

Personally, I'm still learning, game by game, day by day. There's always something to improve. I'll always look back at previous games and make sure I'm improving on all the things that are important like maintaining your structure and the little details. I think that's a big piece. I just have to balance it all out and make sure I'm improving day by day, and that just comes with making sure you're maturing as a player.

We play two tough games against Northeastern this weekend (Friday and Saturday). They're a great team, very fast. We need to be ready to play from the start of the first period. If we go out there and give it our all, we'll find a way.

I'm a big fan of the (U.S.) Thanksgiving holiday. I know the family of BC senior Connor Joyce and sophomore Nolan Joyce usually has members of the team go over their family's house for a big dinner each Thanksgiving, so that's kind of a big tradition for the guys here. I'll probably call my parents and figure out what I'll be doing, but I love the food and have always enjoyed watching football and some hockey on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanks for reading this month and Happy Thanksgiving. I'll check back in December.