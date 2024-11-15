2025 NHL Draft notebook: Wang emerging as intriguing prospect

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held in June at a site to be determined. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile of defenseman Haoxi Wang with King of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Haoxi Wang was introduced to hockey when he was 4 years old in his hometown of Beijing, China.

"The reason I started playing was because my kindergarten friend, who started playing before me, said the sport was really cool, the equipment was nice, and that being on skates was a great feeling," Wang told NHL.com. "I went to check out his practice and told my mom I had to be out there as soon as possible.

"I started playing defense right away since our coach felt a player of my size would fit well there."

Now 12 years later, Wang (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) has become the most heavily scouted player eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft from the Ontario Junior Hockey League. In his second OJHL season, the left-shot defenseman leads King defensemen with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 22 games. Last season, when the franchise was based in Brantford, Ontario, he had seven assists in 28 games.

Wang, who goes by the name Simon in North America, moved to Canada when he was 12 and has been ascending the development ladder ever since. His mother, Willa Wang, has served as owner of the King/Brantford franchise the past two seasons and also runs a youth hockey club in China.

"For a player with a 6-foot-5 frame, he's arguably one of the best skaters in the league in terms of getting up ice, getting down the ice, in transition skating, gap control, and pivoting forward to backward," King coach Mark Joslin said. "And he's consistently been our most physical defenseman; he's not afraid to mix it up and give it back when guys are trying to take liberties with him.

"He's going to make mistakes, as every 17-year-old does, but he's not afraid to make a play. I think the development we've seen in less than a year is what scouts are going crazy over."

Wang is a student of the game, watching as much hockey as he can and paying close attention to the forwards and how they scan and create offense.

"My biggest strengths are my size, skating ability and hockey IQ," Wang said. "I feel I'm a more physical player this year since I got stronger during the summer, and I'm more confident with my ability to generate offense from the blue line and opening up lanes.

"I kind of figured out the risk vs. reward side of the game, so defensively, I try to simplify my game as much as possible."