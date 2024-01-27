NHL bye weeks for 2023-24 season

Complete list of each team's break, which includes NHL All-Star Weekend

The NHL schedule includes "bye weeks" for each team this season. Each is scheduled between Jan. 27 and Feb. 13, which overlaps with a pause from Feb. 1-4 for NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto.

Anaheim Ducks: Feb. 1-8
Arizona Coyotes: Jan. 28-Feb. 7
Boston Bruins: Jan. 28-Feb. 5
Buffalo Sabres: Jan. 28-Feb. 5
Calgary Flames: Jan. 28-Feb. 5
Carolina Hurricanes: Jan. 28-Feb. 5
Chicago Blackhawks: Jan. 28-Feb. 6
Colorado Avalanche: Jan. 27-Feb. 4
Columbus Blue Jackets: Jan. 31-Feb. 9
Dallas Stars: Jan. 28-Feb. 5
Detroit Red Wings: Feb. 1-9
Edmonton Oilers: Jan. 28-Feb. 5
Florida Panthers: Jan. 28-Feb. 5
Los Angeles Kings: Feb. 1-9
Minnesota Wild: Jan. 28-Feb. 6
Montreal Canadiens: Jan. 28-Feb. 5
Nashville Predators: Feb. 1-9
New Jersey Devils: Jan. 28-Feb. 5
New York Islanders: Jan. 28-Feb. 4
New York Rangers: Jan. 28-Feb. 4
Ottawa Senators: Feb. 1-9
Philadelphia Flyers: Jan. 28-Feb. 5
Pittsburgh Penguins: Jan. 28-Feb. 5
San Jose Sharks: Feb. 1-13
Seattle Kraken: Jan. 31-Feb. 9
St. Louis Blues: Jan. 31-Feb. 9
Tampa Bay Lightning: Jan. 28-Feb. 6
Toronto Maple Leafs: Jan. 28-Feb. 4
Vancouver Canucks: Jan. 28-Feb. 5
Vegas Golden Knights: Jan. 28-Feb. 5
Washington Capitals: Jan. 28-Feb. 5
Winnipeg Jets: Jan. 28-Feb. 5

