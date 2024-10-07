NHL Buzz: Panarin practices with Rangers after lower-body injury

New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin was back at practice Monday after the forward sustained a lower-body injury during the Rangers’ 5-4 preseason win against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 1.

The 32-year-old led New York with an NHL career-high 120 points (49 goals, 71 assists) in 82 games last season. He had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Also Monday, New York placed forward Jimmy Vesey (lower body) on long-term injured reserve and defenseman Ryan Lindgren (upper body) on injured reserve.

Forwards Matt Rempe, Adam Edstrom, Will Cuylle and Brett Berard, and defenseman Victor Mancini were sent to Hartford of the American Hockey League, and forwards Jake Leschyshyn, Anton Blidh and Adam Sykora, and defenseman Ben Harpur were being recalled.

Defenseman Matthew Robertson cleared waivers.

The Rangers play their season opener Wednesday at the Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT).