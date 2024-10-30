Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Colton out 6-8 weeks for Avalanche with broken foot
Chychrun questionable for Capitals on Thursday; Rust week to week for Penguins
Colorado Avalanche
Ross Colton is expected to be out 6-8 weeks for the Avalanche with a broken foot.
The forward was injured in a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday when he took a shot off his foot and did not return after the second period.
Colton leads Colorado with eight goals this season and has nine points in 10 games. He has been playing on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
"It's not ideal, I would say. It's part of hockey, obviously, the injuries," Rantanen said. "You can't do really anything about it other than just focus on your own job, and whoever you play with, you try to get on the same page as quickly as you can and try to play a solid hockey game again as a line, and defensively and offensively, try to create and be good."
Forward Miles Wood will also not be available against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, ALT). Wood has been playing through an upper-body injury and is expected to be out 7-10 days.
"I think it's something that's been bothering him here for a little bit," coach Jared Bednar said. "He's just been trying to play through it. Now, [he] can’t,” Bednar said.
Defenseman Oliver Kylington will play forward, and forward T.J. Tynan was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
"I played center a little bit when I was 13-14, a couple years there, but I haven't played professionally forward, no," Kylington said. "Right now, I just want to chip in with what I can and help fill a spot. It's not nice seeing guys getting [injured], but I think we just have to make the best out of the situation and come together as a collective and play hard." -- Ryan Boulding
Washington Capitals
Jakob Chychrun is questionable for the Capitals when they play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS) because of an upper-body injury.
Chychrun played 1:49 before leaving early in the first period of a 5-3 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.
"Day to day," coach Spencer Carbery said Wednesday. "I'll have to get the report this afternoon. Don't have a determination yet."
Chychrun was acquired from the Ottawa Senators on July 1 for defenseman Nick Jensen and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He has two goals and two assists and is averaging 18:18 of ice time with John Carlson on the Capitals' top defense pair.
Defenseman Matt Roy, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils in Washington's season opener on Oct. 12, practiced in a noncontact jersey Wednesday.
"He's getting real close," Carbery said. "I don't know about tomorrow, but he's right there. We've got a whole lot to figure out in the next few hours on the back end." -- Harvey Valentine
St. Louis Blues
Kasperi Kapanen is day to day and questionable to play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP) because of an upper-body injury.
The forward left the Blues' 8-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday with 3:15 remaining in the second period.
"'Kappy' is with us," Blues coach Drew Bannister said Wednesday. "He'll stay with us. Just evaluation, but an upper-body injury, and he's day to day."
Forward Mathieu Joseph, who returned to St. Louis after sustaining a lower-body injury during a 5-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 26, was not ruled out for their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
"With Matty, good news on him," Bannister said. "Good news from the MRI, and it'll be kind of a tolerated kind of thing. I would put him as day to day for us.
"Until we get back [to St. Louis], get him on the ice, I couldn't say if he'd be a possibility for Saturday or not."
Defenseman Nick Leddy, who has missed six games because of a lower-body injury, has returned to St. Louis to meet with doctors and receive treatment. Bannister said he has not resumed skating. -- Adam Kimelman
Carolina Hurricanes
Frederik Andersen is day to day with a lower-body injury, which coach Rod Brind'Amour does not believe is serious.
Andersen did not dress for a 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday after he made 18 saves in a 4-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
Andersen is 3-1-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and .941 save percentage this season. He has been alternating starts with Pyotr Kochetkov, who made 24 saves in the win against the Canucks and is 3-1-0 with a 2.78 GAA and .894 save percentage.
Carolina called up goalie Spencer Martin from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday to serve as the backup. -- Kevin Woodley
Pittsburgh Penguins
Bryan Rust is week to week for the Penguins because of a lower-body injury.
The forward left early in the third period of a 4-3 loss on Saturday, favoring his right leg after battling with Canucks forward Nils Hoglander along the boards.
Rust played right wing on the second line with center Evgeni Malkin on Saturday for Pittsburgh (3-7-1), which has lost six straight (0-5-1). He has four points (three goals, one assist) in eight games, mostly at right wing on the first line with center Sidney Crosby.
Crosby, at center, and Malkin, at left wing, played on the same line during a 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.
"They're pretty dynamic players," coach Mike Sullivan said. "So, we're trying different combinations to see if we can't create a spark for the group. ... I've used them a lot, more so than any other year in my time, together these first 10 games, whether it be selectively, situationally, after icings or in particular times in the games when we felt we were trying to create momentum." -- Wes Crosby