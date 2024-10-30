NHL Buzz: Colton out 6-8 weeks for Avalanche with broken foot

Colorado Avalanche

Ross Colton is expected to be out 6-8 weeks for the Avalanche with a broken foot.

The forward was injured in a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday when he took a shot off his foot and did not return after the second period.

Colton leads Colorado with eight goals this season and has nine points in 10 games. He has been playing on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

"It's not ideal, I would say. It's part of hockey, obviously, the injuries," Rantanen said. "You can't do really anything about it other than just focus on your own job, and whoever you play with, you try to get on the same page as quickly as you can and try to play a solid hockey game again as a line, and defensively and offensively, try to create and be good."

Forward Miles Wood will also not be available against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, ALT). Wood has been playing through an upper-body injury and is expected to be out 7-10 days.

"I think it's something that's been bothering him here for a little bit," coach Jared Bednar said. "He's just been trying to play through it. Now, [he] can’t,” Bednar said.

Defenseman Oliver Kylington will play forward, and forward T.J. Tynan was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

"I played center a little bit when I was 13-14, a couple years there, but I haven't played professionally forward, no," Kylington said. "Right now, I just want to chip in with what I can and help fill a spot. It's not nice seeing guys getting [injured], but I think we just have to make the best out of the situation and come together as a collective and play hard." -- Ryan Boulding