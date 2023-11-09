NHL Buzz: Shesterkin remains out, Domingue to start for Rangers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quickwill not play for the Rangers against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, MSG).

Shesterkin has missed the past two games and is day to day because of minor soreness, and the Rangers have been cautious with their No. 1 goalie. He last played a week ago Thursday, when he made 26 saves in a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. Shesterkin is 6-2-0 with a 2.36 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in eight games.

"He doesn't have any limitations out there today," New York coach Peter Laviolette said after an optional practice Wednesday. "So he's a go today, and I want to see how he responds to the day and we'll make decisions after we talk."

Quick is day to day with an upper-body injury.

Louis Domingue and Dylan Garand were recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Domingue will start against the Wild; he has been the backup to Quick the past two games with Shesterkin unavailable.

Quick made 25 saves in a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at the Garden on Tuesday after making 35 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss at Minnesota on Saturday. He is 3-0-1 with a 1.77 GAA and .935 save percentage in five games this season.

Garand is 3-1-1 with a .914 save percentage in five AHL games; Domingue is 3-1-0 with a .934 save percentage in four games for Hartford.

The Rangers also recalled defenseman Connor Mackey from Hartford, who will be a healthy scratch Thursday. -- Dan Rosen