NHL Buzz: Shesterkin remains out, Domingue to start for Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry is day to day for the Penguins and is still being evaluated for an injury, coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday.
Jarry made 21 saves before leaving with 1:36 remaining in the second period of a 2-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday after getting hit in the face with a shot from Anaheim forward Ryan Strome. The goalie had just collided with Ducks forward Adam Henrique above the crease, jarring his mask loose.
Jarry did not practice Wednesday, and Sullivan said it was unclear if he would be available for their next game at Los Angeles on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSW, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1).
"No real update," Sullivan said. "He's being evaluated right now. If he ends up inevitably getting ruled out, then I would imagine we would call up a goalie."
Jarry is 4-5-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in nine games this season.
"Obviously you're worried about him first off; he's a great friend," said Magnus Hellberg, who made 11 saves after replacing Jarry in the game Tuesday. "He had a really good game as well."
Defenseman Erik Karlsson said the team has confidence in its goaltending regardless of who plays.
"Anyone in here, I think we have the belief that no matter what happens, whoever goes down, someone else is going to get an opportunity to step up," Karlsson said. " ... I think we feel comfortable with whoever is behind us there. I think that they are experiences goaltenders, and they know what to do."
Washington Capitals
Anthony Mantha is day to day and will not travel with the Capitals on their two-game road trip.
The forward was hit in the left ear with a shot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Mantha scored two goals in the game before teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov's shot deflected off the stick of Florida defenseman Mike Reilly and hit him at 12:13 of the third period.
The Capitals play the New Jersey Devils on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSGSN) and the New York Islanders on Saturday.
Defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk and Joel Edmundson also won't go on the trip. Van Riemsdyk will miss his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury and remains day to day. Edmundson, who is working his way back from a fractured hand he sustained during training camp, practiced Thursday, but remains on long-term injured reserve.
Forward Nic Dowd, who hasn't played since Oct. 16 against the Calgary Flames because of an upper-body injury, also practiced Thursday, and could join the Capitals on the trip. Washington has no extra healthy forwards on its roster and is expected to recall one before playing New Jersey. -- Tom Gulitti
Vegas Golden Knights
Chandler Stephenson is out at least one more game for the Golden Knights, coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday.
"Hopefully, some rest will do him some good and we'll get him back on the road trip," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said prior to a 4-1 loss against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. "We're going to roll without him for these two."
Cassidy said Stephenson was injured in a 7-0 win against the Avalanche on Saturday but played through it and reaggravated the injury in a 4-2 loss at Anaheim on Sunday.
The Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks on Friday (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS) before beginning a six-game road trip at Washington on Tuesday.
Stephenson has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 13 games this season.
He was replaced Wednesday by Jonas Rondbjerg, who was recalled from Henderson of the AHL on Tuesday. He has one goal and one assist in three games with Vegas this season. -- Paul Delos Santos